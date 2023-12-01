Galaxy S24 Ultra S Pen details revealed in FCC certification listing
The cover image shows the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its S Pen
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 line has recently received FCC certification, signaling the Korean tech giant's preparations for an early release of its flagship devices. According to the latest rumors, an Unpacked event on January 17 is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the top-tier flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.
MySmartPrice has reported that the FCC certification website now includes information about the S Pen, identified by the EJ-PS928 model number. The listing reveals the design of the S Pen, mirroring the one seen in the last Galaxy S23 Ultra, featuring a left-side button and a clicky push button on the top. Furthermore, the listing specifies that the S Pen will operate within a 2402-2480MHz frequency range and have a total length of 104.64mm (4.12 inches).
The 2402-2480MHz frequency range is the specific range of radio frequencies that the S Pen uses to communicate, or let’s say, send to and receive data from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This data includes information about the S Pen's position, pressure, and orientation. This information is used by the Galaxy S24 Ultra to provide different features, such as handwriting recognition, air gestures, and remote control.
The first S Pen was introduced in 2011 with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note. The S Pen quickly became an essential feature of the Note line, offering unique capabilities for handwriting, drawing, and interacting with the device's large screen. Since then, the S Pen has evolved significantly, with each generation offering improved pressure sensitivity, functionality, and integration with Samsung's software features.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the first to debut with a built-in S Pen, although Samsung had launched an S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra a year earlier, initiating the inclusion of the S Pen in its S series.
