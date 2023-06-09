Galaxy S23 FE might not be the only exciting FE product Samsung has in pipeline

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Last year, we neither got an FE S series phone nor an FE tablet from Samsung but this year, the company could launch the Galaxy S23 FE and Tab S9 FE.

Up until December 2022, there was hope that Samsung would release the Galaxy S22 FE, a stripped-down version of the Galaxy S22 but that never happened. One report said that the company had to cancel the phone because of chip shortage but hadn't given up entirely on the FE line. And that seems to be the case.

It was reported just today that the Galaxy S23 FE's battery was certified in South Korea, solidifying rumors that the phone does indeed exist.

WinFuture has supplemented that report by revealing that the Galaxy S23 FE already exists in the import-export databases of some countries. Those listings appear to confirm that the phone will have a 50MP main camera, as was revealed by an earlier rumor.

The outlet notes that the entries were made in late April, which means the phone won't be here before August or September. That's because Samsung phones usually go on sale three months after they first appear in public databases.

That doesn't come as a surprise, as Samsung is only expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 duo, and Tab S9 series during its July Unpacked event.

Rumors say that the Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by the proprietary Exynos 2200 chip and there won't be a Snapdragon variant. The chip will be mated with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The aforementioned 50MP main shooter will allegedly be companied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle snapper and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera. The front camera is said to be 12MP.

WinFuture's  Roland Quandt has also revealed that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE already. but given that the Tab S9 series hasn't even been announced yet, it could be a while before we get to see the FE version.

