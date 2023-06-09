Samsung Galaxy S23 FE battery pack leak tips early release





The S23 FE battery picture has been unearthed by GalaxyClub in a Korean regulatory database which also informs that it has been made by China's Amperex that Samsung often outsources battery packs to, especially for its midrangers.









The latest Galaxy S23 FE specs rumors pegged its battery capacity at 4,500 mAh, or as much as its predecessor the S21 FE launched with. Samsung didn't release a Galaxy S22 FE last year as it deemed it unnecessary at that moment, but this year might be different.





The model number of the battery is EB-BS711ABY (not to be confused with the Z Flip line's EB-BF711ABY alternative pack) and its appearance in a regulatory database indicates that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S23 FE much earlier than its previous Fan Edition schedule, perhaps later this month even.





Last time, the Galaxy S21 FE was released in January, much later than usual, but then again it was the time when Samsung pulled its flagship S-line launches forward from the spring to winter.





The S23 line does need a phone with a screen size between the smallish 6.1-incher of the S23 and the big 6.7-inch S23+. If Samsung manages to keep the value-for-money promise of its Fan Edition phones, the Galaxy S23 FE has every chance of being its next success story.





Unfortunately, it may not ship with the same excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that the rest of the lineup has, so Samsung has to make it really attractive in terms of price point with the rumored S23 FE specs:





Exynos2200

6.4 Gbps LPDDR5 6/8 GB RAM

UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB

Front camera: 12 MP, 1.12um

Wide-angle camera: Wide-angle 50 MP 1.0um GN3

3x telephoto camera: 8 MP 1.0um Hi-347

Ultra wide-angle camera: 12MP, 1.12um IMX258





What else is to expect from the Galaxy S23 FE specs, remains to be heard, but as you can see from the leaked specs here, it would be safe to assume that it won't carry any of the S23 Ultra camera accoutrements in the optical zoom or main sensor departments, if Samsung wants to make it competitive on price indeed.