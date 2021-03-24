Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 24, 2021, 2:39 AM
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
It seems the 2018 trooper Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has got some life in it yet, having been added to the list of Galaxy phones receiving a blanket security patch this March.

This is the model's third year on the market, and having been launched running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, we all knew that Android 10 was going to be its second and last major software update. The Note 9 was not among the Notes promised 3 years of software support—those were only the Note 10 and Note 20. (A number of the Samsung A series and foldable phones received three years as well.) The Note 9 is truly unique in being the first mainstream handheld device that comes hand-in-hand with a built-in wireless S Pen with a variety of functionalities.

The patch has been seen rolling out to both unlocked and carrier models in South Korea already, and is expected to hit other markets in a number of days. The update's firmware version is N960NKSU3FUC1, and is set to take care of three Exynos 990 processor vulnerabilities, sixteen other general Galaxy vulnerabilities, and bug fixes on Google's side.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Settle on this one
Popular stories
Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro camera can win against the best: tested vs Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
OnePlus 9/Pro 5G land with America's best displays, fastest charging, and Hasselblad cameras

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless