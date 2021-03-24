Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch





This is the model's third year on the market, and having been launched running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, we all knew that Android 10 was going to be its second and last major software update. The Note 9 was not among the Notes promised 3 years of software support—those were only the Note 10 and Note 20. (A number of the Samsung A series and foldable phones received three years as well.) The Note 9 is truly unique in being the first mainstream handheld device that comes hand-in-hand with a built-in wireless S Pen with a variety of functionalities.





The patch has been seen rolling out to both unlocked and carrier models in South Korea already, and is expected to hit other markets in a number of days. The update's firmware version is N960NKSU3FUC1, and is set to take care of three Exynos 990 processor vulnerabilities, sixteen other general Galaxy vulnerabilities, and bug fixes on Google's side.