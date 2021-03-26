Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The Galaxy S20 might inherit another exclusive Galaxy S21 feature

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 26, 2021, 11:53 AM
The Galaxy S20 might inherit another exclusive Galaxy S21 feature
Samsung started adding exclusive Galaxy S21 features to its older smartphones last month with the rollout of the One UI 3.1, but one popular camera feature — Director’s View — has remained exclusive to the Galaxy S21 series. With an upcoming update, that could change.

The Galaxy S20 could be next in line for the S21's Director's View feature


T-Mobile recently updated its Galaxy S20 support pages to include instructions about how to use the Director’s View feature inside the camera app, as spotted by GalaxyClub. The feature isn’t available yet, but the change implies that it’ll be made available with a future update.

Director’s View works by displaying real-time feeds of all cameras in the viewfinder. Users can then switch seamlessly between lenses while filming to create better-looking videos, something that should come in handy for content creators.

It’ll complement the other Galaxy S21 features that Samsung's Galaxy S20 users inherited last month quite nicely. Those include Eye Comfort Shield, Single Take, Touch Autofocus, Multi Mic Recording, and support for Auto Switch on Galaxy Buds.

There’s no info about when the Director’s View camera feature will roll out to the Galaxy S20 series, but it shouldn’t be too far away if T-Mobile has already posted the listings. It’s worth noting, though, that there’s always the possibility that this could simply be an error.

