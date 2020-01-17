Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
The most stark difference would probably be the enormous camera island at the rear, which will house the multiple cameras - the main wide-angle, the ultra wide-angle, the telephoto, and the ToF sensor(s), depending on the model. The looks might put you off at first, but this year's Galaxy models could come with the most impressive set of cameras on a Galaxy so far. That said, the Galaxy S10 generation isn't that different, at least from a design perspective. They look just as premium in their glass-metal attire, with triple cameras, vibrant colors, and slick looks.
Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10
Here's how the 6.2" Galaxy S20 stacks up against the 6.2" Galaxy S10. With dimensions of 151.7 x 69.1 x 9.1mm, the new Galaxy S20 is noticeably taller and narrower, yet thicker than the Galaxy S10, which stands at 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm. The Galaxy S10 was also a featherweight at 157gr, and hopefully, the S20 doesn't tip the scales that much more.
Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+
The 6.7" Galaxy S20+ will come at 161.9 x 73.7 x 8.9mm, which is taller, narrower, and slightly thicker than the 6.4" Galaxy S10+, which stands at 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm. Weighing just 175gr, the Galaxy S10+ can be considered quite light for its size, which hopefully applies to the S20+ as well.
Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+
Finally, the largest Galaxy thus far. At 166.9 x 76 x 10.2mm, the 6.9" Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra literally trumps the 6.8" Galaxy Note 10+ (162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm). Thankfully, the S20 Ultra will be a smidgen narrower, which should make it easier to handle. At 196gr, the Note 10+ is okay for a phone of this size, but the S20 Ultra will likely weigh a bit more.
Hopefully, this preliminary comparison would clear some of the confusion surrounding the size differences between the new and old Galaxy flagship generations. For a broader and more detailed comparison between the Galaxy S20 and S10-series, check out our dedicated comparison by following the links right below.
