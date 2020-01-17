Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series









The most stark difference would probably be the enormous camera island at the rear, which will house the multiple cameras - the main wide-angle, the ultra wide-angle, the telephoto, and the ToF sensor(s), depending on the model. The looks might put you off at first, but this year's Galaxy models could come with the most impressive set of cameras on a Galaxy so far. That said, the



But what about the size differences? After all, the new Galaxies will all be larger across the board, right? Indeed, starting at 6.2" for the S20, 6.7" for the S20+, and 6.9" for the S20 Ultra, Samsung is blowing the S10 family out of the water, and even the



Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10





Here's how the 6.2" Galaxy S20 stacks up against the 6.2" Galaxy S10. With dimensions of 151.7 x 69.1 x 9.1mm, the new Galaxy S20 is noticeably taller and narrower, yet thicker than the Galaxy S10, which stands at 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm. The Galaxy S10 was also a featherweight at 157gr, and hopefully, the S20 doesn't tip the scales that much more.



The 6.7" Galaxy S20+ will come at 161.9 x 73.7 x 8.9mm, which is taller, narrower, and slightly thicker than the 6.4" The 6.7" Galaxy S20+ will come at 161.9 x 73.7 x 8.9mm, which is taller, narrower, and slightly thicker than the 6.4" Galaxy S10+ , which stands at 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm. Weighing just 175gr, the Galaxy S10+ can be considered quite light for its size, which hopefully applies to the S20+ as well.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+

In terms of design, we expect the Galaxy S20 to closely follow the design language introduced by the Galaxy Note 10 back in summer 2019. A center-positioned punch hole to facilitate the venerable camera will be featured up and front. The broad draft was laid out by the Note 10-series, but it looks as if the Galaxy S20-series will further perfect and polish that newfangled design language. We've got dimensions for all new Galaxies, which allows us to come up with neat size comparisons that should help you





Finally, the largest Galaxy thus far. At 166.9 x 76 x 10.2mm, the 6.9" Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra literally trumps the 6.8" Galaxy Note 10+ (162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm). Thankfully, the S20 Ultra will be a smidgen narrower, which should make it easier to handle. At 196gr, the Note 10+ is okay for a phone of this size, but the S20 Ultra will likely weigh a bit more.





Hopefully, this preliminary comparison would clear some of the confusion surrounding the size differences between the new and old Galaxy flagship generations. For a broader and more detailed comparison between the Galaxy S20 and S10-series, check out our dedicated comparison by following the links right below.





Samsung is about to unveil the Galaxy S20-series in less than a month, and boy, these are shaping up to be quite the notable devices. The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are getting unveiled on February 11 at the Samsung Unpacked event alongside a new foldable device (possibly the Galaxy Bloom). All in all, early February is shaping up to be a great month for Samsung, and we can't wait to see what the manufacturer has in store for us.