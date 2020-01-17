T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series

Peter Kostadinov by Peter Kostadinov   /  Jan 17, 2020, 6:43 AM
Samsung is about to unveil the Galaxy S20-series in less than a month, and boy, these are shaping up to be quite the notable devices. The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are getting unveiled on February 11 at the Samsung Unpacked event alongside a new foldable device (possibly the Galaxy Bloom). All in all, early February is shaping up to be a great month for Samsung, and we can't wait to see what the manufacturer has in store for us.

In terms of design, we expect the Galaxy S20 to closely follow the design language introduced by the Galaxy Note 10 back in summer 2019. A center-positioned punch hole to facilitate the venerable camera will be featured up and front. The broad draft was laid out by the Note 10-series, but it looks as if the Galaxy S20-series will further perfect and polish that newfangled design language.

The most stark difference would probably be the enormous camera island at the rear, which will house the multiple cameras - the main wide-angle, the ultra wide-angle, the telephoto, and the ToF sensor(s), depending on the model. The looks might put you off at first, but this year's Galaxy models could come with the most impressive set of cameras on a Galaxy so far. That said, the Galaxy S10 generation isn't that different, at least from a design perspective. They look just as premium in their glass-metal attire, with triple cameras, vibrant colors, and slick looks.

But what about the size differences? After all, the new Galaxies will all be larger across the board, right? Indeed, starting at 6.2" for the S20, 6.7" for the S20+, and 6.9" for the S20 Ultra, Samsung is blowing the S10 family out of the water, and even the Galaxy Note 10+ is about to get trumped in terms of size. We've got dimensions for all new Galaxies, which allows us to come up with neat size comparisons that should help you 


Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10




Here's how the 6.2" Galaxy S20 stacks up against the 6.2" Galaxy S10. With dimensions of 151.7 x 69.1 x 9.1mm, the new Galaxy S20 is noticeably taller and narrower, yet thicker than the Galaxy S10, which stands at 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm. The Galaxy S10 was also a featherweight at 157gr, and hopefully, the S20 doesn't tip the scales that much more.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+ 



The 6.7" Galaxy S20+ will come at 161.9 x 73.7 x 8.9mm, which is taller, narrower, and slightly thicker than the 6.4" Galaxy S10+, which stands at 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm. Weighing just 175gr, the Galaxy S10+ can be considered quite light for its size, which hopefully applies to the S20+ as well. 

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+



Finally, the largest Galaxy thus far. At 166.9 x 76 x 10.2mm, the 6.9" Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra literally trumps the 6.8" Galaxy Note 10+ (162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm). Thankfully, the S20 Ultra will be a smidgen narrower, which should make it easier to handle. At 196gr, the Note 10+ is okay for a phone of this size, but the S20 Ultra will likely weigh a bit more. 

Hopefully, this preliminary comparison would clear some of the confusion surrounding the size differences between the new and old Galaxy flagship generations. For a broader and more detailed comparison between the Galaxy S20 and S10-series, check out our dedicated comparison by following the links right below. 

4 Comments

androiduser
Reply

1. androiduser

Posts: 554; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

I don't watch 21:9 content on my phone, most of the content I watch is 16:9, 18:9 is more than enough for split screen, 20:9 is way too tall, I don't see any use for it for me personally, it only makes the phone taller and harder to use, I don't like where screens are going, I'll stick to my original 16:9 pixel phone for now. No one is complaining about this? Why is everyone so ok with this?

posted on 1 hour ago

4. yalokiy
Reply

4. yalokiy

Posts: 1124; Member since: Aug 01, 2016

I find 19.5:9 maximum acceptable increase in screen tallness for a non-foldable phone. 21:9 is ok for a horizontally foldable phone though.

posted on 37 min ago

2. alligator
Reply

2. alligator

Posts: 112; Member since: Jan 09, 2016

Wow, 10.2 mm for the ultra model. This should be like a brick.

posted on 1 hour ago

5. lorecherry
Reply

5. lorecherry

Posts: 3; Member since: Jan 10, 2020

Yes, and the 108mp camera will come just with the ultra model. Then I'd rather take the xiaomi mi 10 pro, it will have for sure a better size, plus it comes with Snapdragon in Europe, not the slower and battery draining Exynos.

posted on 27 min ago

