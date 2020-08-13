Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G does apparently exist after all

Samsung is widely expected to launch the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G , a light version of its latest S series flagship, by the end of the year. Up until now, it was believed that all versions would have the Snapdragon 865 under the hood. After all, the Galaxy S10 Lite was also entirely powered by the Snapdragon 855. That doesn't seem to be the case this year, as an Exynos 990-fueled version has apparently been spotted on Geekbench.





Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Exynos Version Spotted On Geekbench.

•Exynos 990

•Android 10

•8GB Ram

Samsung S20 Fan Edition Firmware Development is Also Started As Earlier Posted By @_the_tech_guy https://t.co/iz4B1QP2tf pic.twitter.com/zuvHMQ8zRJ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 13, 2020





Per the alleged listing, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 588 and 2448, respectively. This pales in comparison to what the Snapdragon variant reportedly managed. Before the Galaxy Note 20 came out, rumors were doing rounds that the European models will have an optimized version of the Exynos 990 . We wonder if this improved variant will also power the stripped-down model of the Galaxy S20 as current results imply that it lags behind the Exynos Note 20 as well.



The benchmark database also reveals that there will be an 8GB RAM version, in addition to the previously rumored 6GB model. Storage is expected to start at 128GB.



Although the presence of the Exynos 990 may disappoint some fans, the rest of the supposed specs sound promising. The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate , something which you don't get with the flagship Galaxy Note 20. It will likely pack a triple camera system with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is rumored to be 32MP.



A hefty 4,500mAh battery will supposedly keep the lights on and the phone will be IP68 rated against water and dust.