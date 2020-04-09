Huawei has already lost over $60 million on the foldable Mate Xs 5G



Huawei is understood to be working on different foldable devices that implement different takes on the new format. The company doesn’t expect foldable smartphone to drop down to the price of traditional ones for at least another couple of years, though.

Most companies avoid making losses on hardware at all costs, but Huawei says it’s willing to make a loss right now to encourage the adoption of foldable products. That will boost demand, which should help bring down the costs, and eventually improve profit margins.