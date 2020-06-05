Xiaomi is planning a foldable phone very similar to the Huawei Mate Xs
With its display unfolding from the left, turning the smartphone into a small, square tablet, this new direction Xiaomi is going for is far from the double-fold prototype smartphone the company teased us with back in early 2019.
What we see in the new patents is also a Mate Xs-like thicker portion at one of the device's edges, where four cameras, a flash, and a mystery button (likely a hinge release) reside. The Mate Xs similarly has a button that releases the screen from its folded state, so that the user can unfold it into a tablet.
On the side of the same thicker module we see volume buttons and a Power key, where on its bottom is a standard USB Type-C port. While we can't see if there's anything on its top side, hoping for a headphone jack, there's likely nothing.
We're yet to see what design Xiaomi's first foldable will use, but this one is likely more feasible than the company's earlier double-fold prototype, so we can expect to see a smartphone based on it get released by the end of the year. And with Xiaomi often being able to undercut the competition price-wise, we can hope it will also be 2020's most affordable foldable smartphone.