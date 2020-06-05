Android Huawei Xiaomi

Xiaomi is planning a foldable phone very similar to the Huawei Mate Xs

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Jun 05, 2020, 3:44 AM
Xiaomi is planning a foldable phone very similar to the Huawei Mate Xs
We recently published our Huawei Mate Xs review, concluding that despite its heft and high price, it's a joy to use such a futuristic and solid build device. And some people do prefer its fold-out flexible screen design over the Samsung Galaxy Fold's seemingly more secure, but less convenient fold-in design, that requires an external screen.

Xiaomi seems to agree that the fold-out design is the way to go, judging by newly-discovered patents the Chinese giant filed on January 5th, 2020. Thanks to LetsGoDigital, we can see that the company behind Redmi and Poco is planning a smartphone that appears eerily similar to the aforementioned Huawei Mate Xs.


With its display unfolding from the left, turning the smartphone into a small, square tablet, this new direction Xiaomi is going for is far from the double-fold prototype smartphone the company teased us with back in early 2019.

What we see in the new patents is also a Mate Xs-like thicker portion at one of the device's edges, where four cameras, a flash, and a mystery button (likely a hinge release) reside. The Mate Xs similarly has a button that releases the screen from its folded state, so that the user can unfold it into a tablet.

On the side of the same thicker module we see volume buttons and a Power key, where on its bottom is a standard USB Type-C port. While we can't see if there's anything on its top side, hoping for a headphone jack, there's likely nothing.

We're yet to see what design Xiaomi's first foldable will use, but this one is likely more feasible than the company's earlier double-fold prototype, so we can expect to see a smartphone based on it get released by the end of the year. And with Xiaomi often being able to undercut the competition price-wise, we can hope it will also be 2020's most affordable foldable smartphone.

Related phones

Mate Xs
Huawei Mate Xs View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
$3000 Huawei Mate Xs on
  • Display 8.0 inches
    2480 x 2200 pixels
  • Camera 40 MP (Quad camera)
    front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Huawei Emotion UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Key Apple supplier says 2020 iPhone 12 5G launch will be delayed
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The Motorola Razr 2 5G will catch up to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip in a key area
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless