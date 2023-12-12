Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could have an actually useful AI-powered feature

AI is all the rage these days and as impressive as recently seen AI-driven features are, we can't help but notice that some of them are a little gimmicky and maybe not all that useful. Samsung's rumored Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could change that perception by introducing a feature that can actually come in handy.





South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper SamMobile South Korea'sreports that the next Galaxy Buds could come with an on-device language translation feature.believes that the outlet is referring to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which are expected to arrive in the second part of 2024.





Unlike the Google Pixel Buds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will not need an internet connection for translating foreign languages. Not only is that great from a convivence standpoint, but it will also allay privacy fears as you won't have to worry about your conversations getting uploaded to the cloud.





Galaxy S24 's phone app and translate both sides of a call. It sounds like a logical next step to offer a real-time translation service on the next buds as the Galaxy S24 is pretty much confirmed to offer a phone call translation feature. The 'AI Live Translate Call' feature will be built into the's phone app and translate both sides of a call.





The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will offer an enhanced version of that feature and let you translate face-to-face conversations as well as they happen. This could be useful during times when you are traveling or even if you live in a country where a lot of languages are spoken.





Galaxy S24 will apparently also be able to write emails and summarize sentences. One UI 6.1 is also expected to bring features like Thewill apparently also be able to write emails and summarize sentences. One UI 6.1 is also expected to bring features like Pixel 8 's generative AI wallpapers to Samsung phones. It's also rumored to bring photo editing features to devices.



