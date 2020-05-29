Google Voice is now available in Gmail for G Suit members

iOS Android Google

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 29, 2020, 2:25 AM
Google is making things easier for G Suit subscribers who use Google Voice. The company is rolling out an update that integrates the voice call service into Gmail, letting users make and receive calls without the need to switch tabs. 


Google announced the new feature on its official blog, adding a nifty little GIF image, showing the integration in action. G Suit users will get a similar panel to the one they're used to in other Google Voice iterations. The new feature appears in desktop browser versions of Gmail, but there are new functionalities in the mobile app as well.


You can now transfer calls to a suggested contact or manually added number in a few steps. Call transferring is available in Voice on Android, iOS, and the web. Google is already rolling out the call transfer option and will start adding Google Voice to Gmail in the following days.

