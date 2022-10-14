Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Fossil announces its first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition

Wearables Fossil
@cosminvasile
Fossil announces its first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition
Fossil is expected to launch its first-ever smartwatch powered by Wear OS 3 as early as next week, the US-based company announced recently. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition will arrive on October 17 alongside the highly anticipated Wear OS 3 upgrade for select Fossil smartwatches.

The Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch doesn’t stand out from other Fossil smartwatches design-wise, so its main selling point remains Wear OS 3. The smartwatch sports a small 1.28-inch always-on OLED display and comes in a 44mm case (via The Verge).

On the inside, Fossil’s new smartwatch packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chipset, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. Fossil announced that the Gen 6 Wellness Edition will be available for purchase in three color options (black, rose gold, and silver) for $300.

Fossil’s new Gen 6 Wellness Edition offers a wide range of smart features and optimized third-party apps via the Play Store. According to Fossil, its Wear OS 3 smartwatch comes preloaded with popular apps like YouTube Music, Spotify, Facer, and Amazon Alexa.

However, Fossil says that the smartwatch will lack Google Assistant (software is undercooked and needs more optimization before making it to Fossil smartwatches) and doesn’t know when exactly it will be able to bring to the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. On the bright side, Fossil will be releasing a new Wellness app, which should significantly enhance health and fitness tracking features of its smartwatches.

For those who’d rather wait for a new lineup of smartwatches rather than buy the Gen 6 Wellness Edition, here are the Fossil wearable devices eligible for the Wear OS 3 upgrade: Fossil Gen 6, Michael Kors Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6. Once again, the update should roll out on October 17, the moment the Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch hits the shelves.
