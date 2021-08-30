Beauty meets power on the hot new Michael Kors Access Gen 6 smartwatch collection

Beauty meets power on the hot new Michael Kors Access Gen 6 smartwatch collection0
Compared to the Fossil Gen 6 family, this collection of absolutely beautiful Android and iOS-compatible intelligent timepieces is slightly costlier, starting at $350 and going up to $425 for the four Bradshaw styles initially available stateside.
We can also expect the US-based Fossil Group to use the Gen 6 hardware for devices sold under various other brands like Skagen, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Puma, and Kate Spade New York further down the line, but for the time being, let's take a look at what the latest Michael Kors Access has going for it.
In terms of built-in sensors and health tools, the upgraded Wear OS-based beauts don't seem to have what it takes to challenge the best smartwatches available today, lacking crucial things like an ECG or blood pressure monitor while being at least able to keep an eye on your heart rate, sleep quality, and perhaps more importantly, blood oxygen saturation.
Powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, this bad boy will undoubtedly be faster than all of its forerunners while promising to last anywhere between 1 and "3+ days" on a single charge (depending on your "usage mode") and impressively getting from 0 to 80 percent battery capacity in just a little over half an hour.
Unfortunately, much like the Fossil Gen 6, the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 will not come with the latest Wear OS build out the box, and ominously enough, the company doesn't mention anything about an over-the-air software update arriving next year.
Then again, we're fairly certain most Michael Kors fans are primarily interested in eye-catching stuff like stainless steel bracelets and "sparkling pavé" accents, caring a lot less about smartwatch software and hardware than, say, hardcore Samsung or Apple enthusiasts out there.