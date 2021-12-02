Fossil smartwatches are on a hot Cyber Week sale right now!

Fossil Gen 6 Cyber Week deals

Fossil Gen 5 and Gen 5E Cyber Week deals





Fossil is one of the household names in the smartwatch market, and it sells some of the best wearables out there. Right at this moment, Fossil is still riding the Cyber Monday wave, extending it to a Cyber Week. The deals on some of these watches are too good to miss out on, especially alongside the free delivery you get with them.Here are some of the ones you can currently get.The fossil Gen 6 is the latest and greatest from the smartwatch manufacturer. For the first time, it hits an all-time low of $229. Now, admittedly, the Gen 6 was somewhat a disappointment when it came out in August this year, mainly because of its outdated software. However, that is set to change at some point in 2022, so you could look at this offer as an investment in a product that will get better with time.Onboard the Fossil Gen 6 series you will find the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, which will likely show its potential when Wear OS 3 finally comes to these Fossil smartwatches. Additionally, there is a SpO2 sensor monitoring your blood oxygen levels and a swim-proof design.If you don’t fancy spending more than a couple of hundred dollars on a Fossil smartwatch, then the next good option is the Fossil Gen 5. Of course, it doesn’t come with the promised update to Wear OS 3, but for what it is and the price during this sale it is a good pick.