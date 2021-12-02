Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Deals Wearables Fossil

Fossil smartwatches are on a hot Cyber Week sale right now!

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fossil smartwatches are on a hot Cyber Week sale right now!
Fossil is one of the household names in the smartwatch market, and it sells some of the best wearables out there. Right at this moment, Fossil is still riding the Cyber Monday wave, extending it to a Cyber Week. The deals on some of these watches are too good to miss out on, especially alongside the free delivery you get with them.

Here are some of the ones you can currently get.

Fossil Gen 6 Cyber Week deals


The fossil Gen 6 is the latest and greatest from the smartwatch manufacturer. For the first time, it hits an all-time low of $229. Now, admittedly, the Gen 6 was somewhat a disappointment when it came out in August this year, mainly because of its outdated software. However, that is set to change at some point in 2022, so you could look at this offer as an investment in a product that will get better with time.

Fossil Men's Gen 6

$70 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Women's Gen 6

$90 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


Onboard the Fossil Gen 6 series you will find the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, which will likely show its potential when Wear OS 3 finally comes to these Fossil smartwatches. Additionally, there is a SpO2 sensor monitoring your blood oxygen levels and a swim-proof design.

Fossil Gen 5 and Gen 5E Cyber Week deals


If you don’t fancy spending more than a couple of hundred dollars on a Fossil smartwatch, then the next good option is the Fossil Gen 5. Of course, it doesn’t come with the promised update to Wear OS 3, but for what it is and the price during this sale it is a good pick.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle

$116 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Women's Gen 5E

$90 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Men's Gen 5E

$90 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


The Fossil Gen 5E comes with a 300 mAh battery, tethered GPS, LED flashlight, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as speaker, accelerometer, and gyroscope. It is water-resistant and swim-proof (up to 3ATM), has a heart rate sensor, NFC payments support, and rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%)

You can get even more Cyber Week Fossil deals at www.fossil.com.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Delete these tricky trojan dropper Android apps today or your banking info is in danger
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Delete these tricky trojan dropper Android apps today or your banking info is in danger
Galaxy Note 10 is officially on its way to get the One UI 4.0 update!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Galaxy Note 10 is officially on its way to get the One UI 4.0 update!
Tested: Instagram isn't safe for kids as spam bots are peddling pornography
by Rado Minkov,  0
Tested: Instagram isn't safe for kids as spam bots are peddling pornography
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro join the official ARCore support list alongside 26 other phones
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro join the official ARCore support list alongside 26 other phones
Qualcomm and Razer are teaming up to create the new Nintendo Switch
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Qualcomm and Razer are teaming up to create the new Nintendo Switch
Qualcomm confirms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is manufactured by Samsung
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Qualcomm confirms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is manufactured by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless