Fossil smartwatches are on a hot Cyber Week sale right now!1
Fossil Gen 6 Cyber Week deals
The fossil Gen 6 is the latest and greatest from the smartwatch manufacturer. For the first time, it hits an all-time low of $229. Now, admittedly, the Gen 6 was somewhat a disappointment when it came out in August this year, mainly because of its outdated software. However, that is set to change at some point in 2022, so you could look at this offer as an investment in a product that will get better with time.
Onboard the Fossil Gen 6 series you will find the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, which will likely show its potential when Wear OS 3 finally comes to these Fossil smartwatches. Additionally, there is a SpO2 sensor monitoring your blood oxygen levels and a swim-proof design.
Fossil Gen 5 and Gen 5E Cyber Week deals
If you don’t fancy spending more than a couple of hundred dollars on a Fossil smartwatch, then the next good option is the Fossil Gen 5. Of course, it doesn’t come with the promised update to Wear OS 3, but for what it is and the price during this sale it is a good pick.
The Fossil Gen 5E comes with a 300 mAh battery, tethered GPS, LED flashlight, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as speaker, accelerometer, and gyroscope. It is water-resistant and swim-proof (up to 3ATM), has a heart rate sensor, NFC payments support, and rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%)
