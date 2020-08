Fossil to launch important update for Gen 5 smartwatches on August 19

Optimized activity tracker

Sleep tracking

Cardio fitness tracking

Phone app updates

Fossil's smartwatches usually place themselves in the mid-range category when it comes to price, but that doesn't mean that some of them aren't great. The most recent smartwatches launched by Fossil , the Gen 5 series are decent and have been on sale quite a few times, so if any of you caved in and bought one, we have big news for you.Fossil announced that a major update will hit Gen 5 smartwatches on August 19. Luckily, we do have information regarding the contents of the update, so here is what to expect in terms of improvements and new features:Aside from the changes above, Fossil promised to bring a new look and some extra features for battery modes. We'll find out more about these when the update arrives next week. Keep in mind that the upcoming update will be available on all Fossil designed Gen 5 smartwatches including Michael Kors