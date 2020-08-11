Fossil to launch important update for Gen 5 smartwatches on August 19
Fossil announced that a major update will hit Gen 5 smartwatches on August 19. Luckily, we do have information regarding the contents of the update, so here is what to expect in terms of improvements and new features:
- Optimized activity tracker
- Sleep tracking
- Cardio fitness tracking
- Phone app updates
Aside from the changes above, Fossil promised to bring a new look and some extra features for battery modes. We'll find out more about these when the update arrives next week. Keep in mind that the upcoming update will be available on all Fossil designed Gen 5 smartwatches including Michael Kors.