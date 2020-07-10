Fossil's new smartwatches won't adopt Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform
Apparently, the model numbers lineup with those from last year (DW10F1): DW11F1, DW11F2, C1NF1, C1CF1, and C1EF1. Of course, this is nothing out of the ordinary, but what's interesting is that the Bluetooth designs of the new smartwatches are the same as Fossil's current-generation smartwatches.
Simply put, Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatches are likely to be powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as the Gen 5, which would be disappointed if the information proves to be accurate. The best thing about the Bluetooth listing is that we'll learn soon enough what Fossil has in store for us.