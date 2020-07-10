Fossil's new smartwatches won't adopt Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform

Wearables Fossil

Cosmin Vasile
Jul 10, 2020, 12:16 PM
When Qualcomm revealed its new Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, it said it's meant for next-generation wearables. Unfortunately, it looks like not all smartwatch makers bet on Qualcomm's new chipset.

Fossil's next-generation smartwatches will not be equipped with the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC (system-on-chip), at least according to the latest leak. 9to5google has just uncovered two new listings from Fossil that mention five model numbers that are presumably upcoming smartwatches.

Apparently, the model numbers lineup with those from last year (DW10F1): DW11F1, DW11F2, C1NF1, C1CF1, and C1EF1. Of course, this is nothing out of the ordinary, but what's interesting is that the Bluetooth designs of the new smartwatches are the same as Fossil's current-generation smartwatches.

Simply put, Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatches are likely to be powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as the Gen 5, which would be disappointed if the information proves to be accurate. The best thing about the Bluetooth listing is that we'll learn soon enough what Fossil has in store for us.

