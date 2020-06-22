Woot is running a huge one-day-only sale on stylish Michael Kors smartwatches









The latest such sale comes from Amazon-owned Woot, which has several different Michael Kors Gen 4 Sofie models listed at massively reduced prices ranging from $120 to $160 today only.













There's also an older Gen 3 Sofie variant with a gold-tone bracelet you can currently buy at $128.99, but due to the long and impressive list of Gen 4 upgrades, we obviously wouldn't recommend picking that one instead.





We're talking everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS functionality and wrist payment support present on the Gen 4 lineup, as well as a host of other "smart" features that the Gen 3 family also includes, like voice assistance, Play Store access, and basic activity tracking functionality.





Keep in mind that all Michael Kors Gen 4 Sofie units on sale today at the aforementioned crazy low prices are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, shipping for free nationwide for Amazon Prime members with a full 2-year manufacturer's warranty included.





Obviously, you'll have to decide for yourselves which heavily discounted model fits your style and preferences best, with many colors available at the time of this writing (including silver, gold, rose gold, black, pink, and white), as well as both 41 and 43mm case sizes, and different types of bands and straps made from stainless steel or silicone. Technically, these models are designed primarily with women in mind, but at least a few variants actually look perfectly suited for male smartwatch lovers too.