Wearables Fitbit Coronavirus

Fitbit goes to Space: NASA will be using Fitbit devices to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Mariyan Slavov
Mariyan Slavov
Feb 11, 2021, 4:30 AM
Last year, Fitbit introduced its Ready for Work solution to help employers with the challenge of returning to the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program gives people access to key health metrics from their Fitbit devices and allows them to log their exposure, symptom, and temperature readings, via the Daily Check-In feature.

Now, Fitbit has announced that the Ready for Work solution is going to Space. NASA will be offering Fitbit devices to its employees, including 150 astronauts, in order to closely monitor their health condition and prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections.

“As part of the pilot program, 1,000 NASA employees performing mission-critical work at six locations across the United States will receive Fitbit Charge 4 devices and access to Fitbit’s Ready for Work Daily Check-In experience. This includes 150 astronauts and NASA employees critical to future space missions,” said Amy McDonough, General Manager and Senior Vice President for Fitbit Health Solutions in a press release.
According to some studies, measuring the resting heart rate with a wearable device in conjunction with other metrics may lead to better early detection and monitoring of COVID-19. It’s not clear whether astronauts would actually use Fitbit Charge 4 trackers in Space but NASA says that if the pilot program proves to be successful, the agency may consider expanding it to a larger employee population.

