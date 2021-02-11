Fitbit goes to Space: NASA will be using Fitbit devices to prevent the spread of COVID-19

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Also Read:

“As part of the pilot program, 1,000 NASA employees performing mission-critical work at six locations across the United States will receive Fitbit Charge 4 devices and access to Fitbit’s Ready for Work Daily Check-In experience. This includes 150 astronauts and NASA employees critical to future space missions,”



According to some studies, measuring the resting heart rate with a wearable device in conjunction with other metrics may lead to better early detection and monitoring of COVID-19. It’s not clear whether astronauts would actually use Fitbit Charge 4 trackers in Space but NASA says that if the pilot program proves to be successful, the agency may consider expanding it to a larger employee population.