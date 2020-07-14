Fitbit summer sale: Save big on smartwatches, fitness trackers
Fitbit is running a sale on its official website where you can save up to $60 on select products. The sale is supposed to end on July 25, so there's no need to hurry if you're not sure you can afford one or even want to buy a Fitbit wearable device.
- Fitbit Versa Lite - $99.95 (usually $159.95)
- Fitbit Ionic - $199.95 (usually $249.95)
- Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition - $149.95 (usually $169.95)
- Fitbit Charge 4 - $149.95 (usually $129.95)
- Fitbit Inspire HR - $99.95 (usually $69.95)
- Fitbit Inspire - $49.95 ($69.95)
- Fitbit Ace 2 - $49.95 (usually $69.95)
On top of the deals above, Fitbit will offer customers free 2-day shipping on orders surpassing $50, which means that if you don't buy the Fitbit Inspire or Ace 2, you'll qualify for this offer as well.