Fitbit summer sale: Save big on smartwatches, fitness trackers

Even though it's been acquired by Google, Fitbit continues to sell wearables under its own brand. There are no rumors about any future products that Fitbit might be working on currently, so if you're considering a Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker , we might have the perfect deal for you.Fitbit is running a sale on its official website where you can save up to $60 on select products. The sale is supposed to end on July 25, so there's no need to hurry if you're not sure you can afford one or even want to buy a Fitbit wearable device.You can find below some of the most interesting deals that are now live on Fitbit's online store:On top of the deals above, Fitbit will offer customers free 2-day shipping on orders surpassing $50, which means that if you don't buy the Fitbit Inspire or Ace 2, you'll qualify for this offer as well.