Fitbit Black Friday sale offers discounts on various smartwatches, fitness trackers

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 24, 2019, 8:26 PM
After running an Early Black Friday promo on the Versa 2, Fitbit is now expanding the sale to even more smartwatches and fitness trackers. If you've decided to go for Fitbit's initial offer and grab the Versa 2 when it was discounted by $50, then you'll be pleased to know that you've got a good deal.

During the Black Friday sale, Fitbit Versa 2 is getting the same $50 discount that was available since last week, so there's no change there. However, the company that's been recently acquired by Google now offers sweet discounts on other smartwatches and fitness trackers that you might like.

For example, the Versa Ionic is $50 off, just like the Versa 2. When it comes to fitness trackers, Fitbit has the Inspire and Ace 2 on sale for just $50 ($20 off). The latter comes in three different colors – Night Sky/Neon Yellow, Watermelon/Teal Classic Band, and Grape/Night Sky, whereas the former is available in Black and Sangria.

Surprisingly, there are no deals on the Versa Lite and Charge 3, at least not yet. Still, Fitbit might come up with new deals on Cyber Monday, or add new ones by the end of the week since the promotions revealed today will only last until November 27. We'll update the story if anything changes in the coming days, so stay tuned.

