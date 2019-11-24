Fitbit Black Friday sale offers discounts on various smartwatches, fitness trackers
For example, the Versa Ionic is $50 off, just like the Versa 2. When it comes to fitness trackers, Fitbit has the Inspire and Ace 2 on sale for just $50 ($20 off). The latter comes in three different colors – Night Sky/Neon Yellow, Watermelon/Teal Classic Band, and Grape/Night Sky, whereas the former is available in Black and Sangria.
Surprisingly, there are no deals on the Versa Lite and Charge 3, at least not yet. Still, Fitbit might come up with new deals on Cyber Monday, or add new ones by the end of the week since the promotions revealed today will only last until November 27. We'll update the story if anything changes in the coming days, so stay tuned.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):