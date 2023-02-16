First iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders point to design changes and new cameras

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro. Image credits: 9to5Mac





We have been hearing a lot of rumors about the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and today a reputable source has shared renders depicting the changes that have been made.





9to5Mac author The renders were made by designer Ian Zelbo and they are based on CAD models obtained by leaker andauthor Max Weinbach . Apple gives CAD models like these to Asian factories to prepare cases for phones.





Rumors had indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro would have a less boxy design than its predecessor and could feature curved edges . The renders are in line with those rumors and point towards a phone with a slightly curved frame and the glass seems slightly curved around the edges for a more seamless transition to the frame.





Even though the iPhone 14 Pro's squared-off design looks sleek, some people find it uncomfortable to hold the phone because of the sharp edges.









Another major change is that the iPhone 15 Pro seems to have a larger camera bump. This indicates that the phone will be equipped with new sensors and lenses. The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best camera phones around and new hardware could help it maintain its spot on the list.









The phone has a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port that we are used to seeing on iPhones. That's because European regulators require new phones to have a USB-C connector and Apple has no option but to comply with the rules.









It also looks like the phone has capacitive volume rockers and mute switch, which again align with rumors that said the phone would ditch physical keys for solid-state buttons





The phone allegedly has smaller dimensions than its predecessor and the display bezel has shrunk. So, even though the screen will still be 6.1 inches, the screen real estate will likely expand.





These are not drastic changes, but there are a lot of minor tweaks and they may change the feel and overall aesthetic of the device.







