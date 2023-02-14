iPhone 15 Pro is pretty much confirmed to have slimmer bezels

Next year's iPhone 15 series is expected to come in the same sizes as the iPhone 14 line, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't get more screen real estate.





The iPhone 14 line consists of the 6.1 inches iPhone 14, 6.7 inches iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1 inches iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7 inches iPhone 14 Pro Max. Leaker ShrimpApplePro, who has been an accurate source of Apple info in the past, had previously said that the iPhone 15 Pro models would have thinner bezels than their 2022 counterparts.





They tweeted today that they confirmed the leak from other sources, thus it's highly likely that the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which might be called the iPhone 15 Ultra , will have slimmer bezels.





A reduction in bezel size will lead to an increase in usable screen space, though the increase will be marginal. Thinner bezels also look fantastic but the drawback is that there is not enough room to rest your fingers on and this may lead to accidental touches. But everyone gets used to it after a while.





Moving on, Shrimp had also said in the past that the iPhone 15 range would have curved edges. They say that their sources couldn't confirm this rumor. The leaker had also claimed that the slimmer bezels and the curved edges would create an Apple Watch-like effect





According to earlier rumors, the entire lineup will have the Dynamic Island interface instead of the notch. The handsets are also rumored to do away with the Lightning port and physical buttons





The standard models will probably retain the 60Hz refresh rate and will likely be powered by the A16 Bionic. The Pro models, on the other hand, could feature a new 3nm chip. The highest-end model, which might be known as the iPhone 15 Ultra, is highly likely to feature a periscope zoom camera. This could help it become the best camera phone of 2023



