iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Apple

First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 22, 2020, 4:32 AM

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are already out and about in certain time zones, cue the first reviews, camera or battery tests, and, yes, teardowns. 

You now don't have to hope that iFixit will be able to fly someone into locked-down Australia to get your iPhone 12 and 12 Pro disassembly on tape before the US wakes up, as the vast confines of the Chinese tech blogosphere already did it.

ALSO read:

Now that the iPhone 12 innards are displayed for all to see, the sheer amount of work that went into designing the new MagSafe charging coil/accessory magnet is clearly visible, and we also get to learn the exact battery size that Apple has put inside, as well as the 5G modem type. 


Here's what we find inside the iPhone 12/Pro after the first teardown:

  • 2815mAh battery
  • Qualcomm X55 5G modem
  • MagSafe charging coil
  • Thinner 6.1" OLED display panel
  • Smaller Taptic Engine vibration motor

Yesterday, we found the iPhone 12, mini, Pro and Max battery capacities listed in an Apple database, and the disassembly now confirms our calculations that the pack's listed 10.78Wh translate as exactly 2815mAh at the 3.83V voltage threshold. 

That's a bit less than 10% decrease in capacity from the iPhone 11, yet Apple cites absolutely the same battery life for the iPhone 12 based on decreased overall power consumption from the newer components.



Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
$879 amazon $1100 ebay $950 iPhone 12 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's exactly what you need to access Verizon's nationwide 5G network today (or at least tomorrow)
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T Review: a revolution in charging
Popular stories
Check out some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals coming up on iPhones, Samsung devices, and much more
Popular stories
Pixel 5 vs Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8T: Camera Comparison!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?
Popular stories
Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display
Popular stories
T-Mobile may have won the US 5G war before Apple's iPhone 12 is even released

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless