First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil

Now that the iPhone 12 innards are displayed for all to see, the sheer amount of work that went into designing the new MagSafe charging coil/accessory magnet is clearly visible, and we also get to learn the exact battery size that Apple has put inside, as well as the 5G modem type.





Here's what we find inside the iPhone 12/Pro after the first teardown:





2815mAh battery

Qualcomm X55 5G modem

MagSafe charging coil

Thinner 6.1" OLED display panel

Smaller Taptic Engine vibration motor





Yesterday, we found the iPhone 12, mini, Pro and Max battery capacities listed in an Apple database, and the disassembly now confirms our calculations that the pack's listed 10.78Wh translate as exactly 2815mAh at the 3.83V voltage threshold.















