First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are already out and about in certain time zones, cue the first reviews, camera or battery tests, and, yes, teardowns.
ALSO read:
- The iPhone 12 and 12 mini price and preorder deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or unlocked
- iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12/mini vs iPhone 11
- Best iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe accessories
- Best iPhone 12/Pro cases
Now that the iPhone 12 innards are displayed for all to see, the sheer amount of work that went into designing the new MagSafe charging coil/accessory magnet is clearly visible, and we also get to learn the exact battery size that Apple has put inside, as well as the 5G modem type.
Here's what we find inside the iPhone 12/Pro after the first teardown:
- 2815mAh battery
- Qualcomm X55 5G modem
- MagSafe charging coil
- Thinner 6.1" OLED display panel
- Smaller Taptic Engine vibration motor
Yesterday, we found the iPhone 12, mini, Pro and Max battery capacities listed in an Apple database, and the disassembly now confirms our calculations that the pack's listed 10.78Wh translate as exactly 2815mAh at the 3.83V voltage threshold.
That's a bit less than 10% decrease in capacity from the iPhone 11, yet Apple cites absolutely the same battery life for the iPhone 12 based on decreased overall power consumption from the newer components.