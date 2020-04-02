Face unlock support arrives in Microsoft OneDrive for Android

Unless you have an identical twin, which is a rare case, your face is quite unique. Face biometrics have proven safe and easy to use, and now Microsoft has added the option to its OneDrive app for Android, Android Police
reports. Face unlock is a feature that is part of the official Android 10 biometrics API, and many apps are adding support for that option. OneDrive added fingerprint unlock back in 2018, and now face unlock joins the party.
If your device has the necessary sensors and support for facial recognition, you should be able to activate the new feature in OneDrive for Android. In order to do that, navigate to Me > Settings > Passcode
and enable PIN identification. You’ll have to punch in a 6-digit code and then you’ll get access to the biometrics checkbox in the next menu. Face recognition should be active and your face scanned and recorded on your device for all this to work, though.
The option is still a bit glitchy on some devices with users reporting screen flashes before the unlock happens. We tested the feature on several devices. It is present on recent Samsung and Pixel
phones, but is missing on the OnePlus 7T
and Huawei Mate 20 Pro
. Do you have face unlock in OneDrive on your Android device? Share your experience in the comments below!
If you haven’t tried OneDrive cloud storage yet, you can download the app from Google Play Store
. The basic version is free and will give you access to 5GB of storage. There are two premium options as well, 50GB of storage for $1.99/month and 1TB for $6.99/month. The latter allows you to use the Office 365 bundle of apps on your mobile device.
