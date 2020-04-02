Android Microsoft Apps

Face unlock support arrives in Microsoft OneDrive for Android

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 02, 2020, 3:17 AM
Face unlock support arrives in Microsoft OneDrive for Android
Unless you have an identical twin, which is a rare case, your face is quite unique. Face biometrics have proven safe and easy to use, and now Microsoft has added the option to its OneDrive app for Android, Android Police reports. Face unlock is a feature that is part of the official Android 10 biometrics API, and many apps are adding support for that option. OneDrive added fingerprint unlock back in 2018, and now face unlock joins the party.

If your device has the necessary sensors and support for facial recognition, you should be able to activate the new feature in OneDrive for Android. In order to do that, navigate to Me > Settings > Passcode and enable PIN identification. You’ll have to punch in a 6-digit code and then you’ll get access to the biometrics checkbox in the next menu. Face recognition should be active and your face scanned and recorded on your device for all this to work, though.



The option is still a bit glitchy on some devices with users reporting screen flashes before the unlock happens. We tested the feature on several devices. It is present on recent Samsung and Pixel phones, but is missing on the OnePlus 7T and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Do you have face unlock in OneDrive on your Android device? Share your experience in the comments below!

If you haven’t tried OneDrive cloud storage yet, you can download the app from Google Play Store. The basic version is free and will give you access to 5GB of storage. There are two premium options as well, 50GB of storage for $1.99/month and 1TB for $6.99/month. The latter allows you to use the Office 365 bundle of apps on your mobile device.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Best true wireless earbuds
Best true wireless earbuds

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless