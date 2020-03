The Witcher card game arrives on Android five months after the iOS version

The Witcher franchise made CD Projekt RED the second major video game publisher and developer in Europe. Truth be told, The Witcher 3 is the main reason the Polish studio achieved that impressive milestone. Launched back in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sold over 40 million units by June 2019, but following the release of Netflix's TV series The Witcher, sales of the game increased by an amazing 554% last December.Gwent, the card game that started as a mini-game inside the Witcher series, isn't as popular as any of the three video games, but it's exceptional when it comes to production value. After spending several months in beta, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game was released on PC and consoles back in 2018.The mobile version of Gwent first made it to iOS back in October but starting this week, Android users can enjoy the turn-based card on their devices. If you've played any of the Witcher games, you'll certainly recognize some of the heroes, factions, and monsters that appear in Gwent. If not, it will be an amazing experience nonetheless.The Android version of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game features crossplay, which means that Android users can challenge other players from different platforms like iOS and PC. Those who already play the game on PC and have a massive collection of cards will be able to export all progress and purchases on their Android devices. The only thing required is a GOG account, which can be created for free.It's worth mentioning that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or later, with at least 1.5GB RAM on board. The game is available for free download via the Google Play Store