Android Games

The Witcher card game arrives on Android five months after the iOS version

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 26, 2020, 9:43 AM
The Witcher card game arrives on Android five months after the iOS version
The Witcher franchise made CD Projekt RED the second major video game publisher and developer in Europe. Truth be told, The Witcher 3 is the main reason the Polish studio achieved that impressive milestone. Launched back in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sold over 40 million units by June 2019, but following the release of Netflix's TV series The Witcher, sales of the game increased by an amazing 554% last December.

Gwent, the card game that started as a mini-game inside the Witcher series, isn't as popular as any of the three video games, but it's exceptional when it comes to production value. After spending several months in beta, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game was released on PC and consoles back in 2018.

The mobile version of Gwent first made it to iOS back in October but starting this week, Android users can enjoy the turn-based card on their devices. If you've played any of the Witcher games, you'll certainly recognize some of the heroes, factions, and monsters that appear in Gwent. If not, it will be an amazing experience nonetheless.



The Android version of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game features crossplay, which means that Android users can challenge other players from different platforms like iOS and PC. Those who already play the game on PC and have a massive collection of cards will be able to export all progress and purchases on their Android devices. The only thing required is a GOG account, which can be created for free.

It's worth mentioning that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or later, with at least 1.5GB RAM on board. The game is available for free download via the Google Play Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Watch the Huawei P40 series launch event livestream here
Watch the Huawei P40 series launch event livestream here
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless