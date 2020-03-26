The Witcher card game arrives on Android five months after the iOS version
The mobile version of Gwent first made it to iOS back in October but starting this week, Android users can enjoy the turn-based card on their devices. If you've played any of the Witcher games, you'll certainly recognize some of the heroes, factions, and monsters that appear in Gwent. If not, it will be an amazing experience nonetheless.
The Android version of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game features crossplay, which means that Android users can challenge other players from different platforms like iOS and PC. Those who already play the game on PC and have a massive collection of cards will be able to export all progress and purchases on their Android devices. The only thing required is a GOG account, which can be created for free.
It's worth mentioning that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or later, with at least 1.5GB RAM on board. The game is available for free download via the Google Play Store.