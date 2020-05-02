iOS Android Deals Games

Square Enix is giving away Deus Ex GO on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
May 02, 2020, 10:38 AM
One of the most successful cyberpunk franchises in the gaming industries, Deus Ex made its debut on mobile four years ago. Unlike the PC games, the mobile version follows the format of Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO, in which Square Enix switched to puzzle-oriented gameplay rather than action.

Deus Ex GO was launched for Android and iOS platforms back in 2016, and it's been praised by both media and players for successfully capturing the cybernetic dystopia of the original series. The game has a total of 54 puzzles and a compelling story that should keep people interested for many hours.



Typically, Deus Ex GO sells for $5, but right now the game is available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. This seems to be a global promotion, although there's no telling when it will end.

It's you're looking to pass the time while you're self-isolating at home, Deus Ex GO is the perfect choice if you're into puzzle games. More importantly, it doesn't cost anything, so if you don't like it, you can always uninstall it. You can get Deus Ex GO for Android and iOS through Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

