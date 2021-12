Don’t upgrade your OnePlus 9 to the latest OxygenOS just yet

"Its one of the worst stable updates oneplus has ever rolled, so many bugs, the biggest among them is if you dont have the phone app on the home screen before the update, you physically cannot find the app anywhere in the phone (Not even in the app manager) You have to always open it from the Play store. The Icon field in personalization crashes, you cannot open google feed most of the time, all the permissions are reset, and the recents menu is among the worst you can see in a phone. Its glitchy, its not worth it,"

Normally, people should install the latest version of the mobile operating system they’re using, immediately when it becomes available. This doesn’t seem to be the case with OnePlus’ OxygenOS . The company recently released the latest version of its Android-based operating system - the OxygenOS 12 - to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro flagship smartphones.Even though there are a plethora of new features being released with this update, users are reporting a wide range of problems after upgrading to OxygenOS 12, according to XDA Developers . These include poor animations inside the UI, problems with making and receiving calls, and also an interesting limitation for people using Google Camera ports.wrote Amankirti Walde on XDA forums.