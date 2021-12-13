Don’t upgrade your OnePlus 9 to the latest OxygenOS just yet

Don’t upgrade your OnePlus 9 to the latest OxygenOS just yet0
It's official, I absolutely hate this new ColorOS update by @oneplus. It's half-assed, animations looking shitty, some apps with different DPI scaling, and reeks of chinese skin type of Android. I hate it and I can't wait to ditch this for the Pixel 6.— Francisco (@franciscof_1990) December 7, 2021
What is a Google Camera port app?
We all know how good the post-processing algorithms that Google uses for its camera app are. The trouble is that these are strictly limited to Google-only devices, Pixel phones to be exact. That’s why people are building Google Camera ports, basically bringing the native Pixel camera app to other Android phones.
What’s the problem with OxygenOS 12 and Google Camera ports?
According to a recent post on the Google Camera Port Updates Telegram channel, there’s a legacy issue with the OxygenOS 12 update that effectively blocks Google Camera’s access to wide-angle and telephoto cameras (the auxiliary cameras), leaving the Google Camera port apps working only with the main camera.
This comes from OxygenOS 12’s DNA that’s now shared with ColorOS, and the latter has had this limitation for quite some time. Now this limitation has been more or less copied on the OxygenOS 12, so if you’re using Google Camera ports, you’d better wait a bit before updating to the latest version of OxygenOS.
- OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Oxygen OS update to fix cameras, charging, and more
- OxygenOS might soon be getting some highly-requested features: 'real' dark mode, lock screen customization, and others
- Official: OnePlus smartphones to keep OxygenOS despite Oppo merger
- OnePlus will let you disable throttling with OxygenOS 12
- OnePlus’s OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS officially merged in Nord 2
- OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store