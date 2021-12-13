Don’t upgrade your OnePlus 9 to the latest OxygenOS just yet

"Its one of the worst stable updates oneplus has ever rolled, so many bugs, the biggest among them is if you dont have the phone app on the home screen before the update, you physically cannot find the app anywhere in the phone (Not even in the app manager) You have to always open it from the Play store. The Icon field in personalization crashes, you cannot open google feed most of the time, all the permissions are reset, and the recents menu is among the worst you can see in a phone. Its glitchy, its not worth it,"

"recent task manager cant close all apps, as the last app still remains on the screen after pressing close all button in task manager. Whatsapp parallel isnt able to log on web. No call recording app. Miss the old phone and contacts app."



It's official, I absolutely hate this new ColorOS update by @oneplus. It's half-assed, animations looking shitty, some apps with different DPI scaling, and reeks of chinese skin type of Android. I hate it and I can't wait to ditch this for the Pixel 6. — Francisco (@franciscof_1990) December 7, 2021





Although OnePlus has halted the rollout to address all the bugs and issues, it’s not advisable for users to update to OxygenOS 12, especially if they use Google Camera port applications.

What is a Google Camera port app?

What’s the problem with OxygenOS 12 and Google Camera ports?





You may also find interesting :