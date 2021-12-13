Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Software updates Camera OnePlus

Don’t upgrade your OnePlus 9 to the latest OxygenOS just yet

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Don’t upgrade your OnePlus 9 to the latest OxygenOS just yet
Normally, people should install the latest version of the mobile operating system they’re using, immediately when it becomes available. This doesn’t seem to be the case with OnePlus’ OxygenOS. The company recently released the latest version of its Android-based operating system - the OxygenOS 12 - to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro flagship smartphones.

Even though there are a plethora of new features being released with this update, users are reporting a wide range of problems after upgrading to OxygenOS 12, according to XDA Developers. These include poor animations inside the UI, problems with making and receiving calls, and also an interesting limitation for people using Google Camera ports. 

"Its one of the worst stable updates oneplus has ever rolled, so many bugs, the biggest among them is if you dont have the phone app on the home screen before the update, you physically cannot find the app anywhere in the phone (Not even in the app manager) You have to always open it from the Play store. The Icon field in personalization crashes, you cannot open google feed most of the time, all the permissions are reset, and the recents menu is among the worst you can see in a phone. Its glitchy, its not worth it," wrote Amankirti Walde on XDA forums.

Another user complained  that "recent task manager cant close all apps, as the last app still remains on the screen after pressing close all button in task manager. Whatsapp parallel isnt able to log on web. No call recording app. Miss the old phone and contacts app."

 

Although OnePlus has halted the rollout to address all the bugs and issues, it’s not advisable for users to update to OxygenOS 12, especially if they use Google Camera port applications.

What is a Google Camera port app?


We all know how good the post-processing algorithms that Google uses for its camera app are. The trouble is that these are strictly limited to Google-only devices, Pixel phones to be exact. That’s why people are building Google Camera ports, basically bringing the native Pixel camera app to other Android phones.

These can’t be found on the Play Store, and installing them requires a little bit of digital street-smartness, but with the proper Google Camera port, any Android phone could potentially use Google’s HDR+ optimization, Portrait Mode, and other cool little features.

What’s the problem with OxygenOS 12 and Google Camera ports?


According to a recent post on the Google Camera Port Updates Telegram channel, there’s a legacy issue with the OxygenOS 12 update that effectively blocks Google Camera’s access to wide-angle and telephoto cameras (the auxiliary cameras), leaving the Google Camera port apps working only with the main camera.

This comes from OxygenOS 12’s DNA that’s now shared with ColorOS, and the latter has had this limitation for quite some time. Now this limitation has been more or less copied on the OxygenOS 12, so if you’re using Google Camera ports, you’d better wait a bit before updating to the latest version of OxygenOS.

You may also find interesting:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 9 specs
OnePlus 9 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.0
$730 Special T-Mobile $643 Special eBay $729 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
8.3
$1068 Special T-Mobile $1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra ditches the rear screen for a brave back panel design
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra ditches the rear screen for a brave back panel design
Amazon crashed part of the Internet last Tuesday, and it explains why
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Amazon crashed part of the Internet last Tuesday, and it explains why
Samsung prematurely confirms Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, complete with storage and connectivity options
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung prematurely confirms Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, complete with storage and connectivity options
Best AirPods sales and deals right now - updated December 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best AirPods sales and deals right now - updated December 2021
The first OnePlus tablet may launch in the first half of 2022
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
The first OnePlus tablet may launch in the first half of 2022
Alleged live photo of a Galaxy S22 reveals new glossy design
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Alleged live photo of a Galaxy S22 reveals new glossy design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless