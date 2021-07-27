OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store0
The new OnePlus Store is here with OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
Once you install the new beta update, you will have the new OnePlus Store on your device. It brings an intuitive and convenient way for you to manage your OnePlus account and get easier access to support. Additionally, it will allow you to discover members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products.
Alongside the OnePlus Store, the new Open Beta update brings July security patches to the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro and fixes an issue some users have been experiencing with face unlock failing in QR scanning on WhatsApp.
Other minor updates include some changes to Work-life balance, such as the option to add work Wi-Fi to life Wi-Fi, and the fix of failure to modify life and work mode on some devices.
The update should now be available via Settings > Update. Keep in mind that this is still beta software, with the official public release coming later.