OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store

The new OnePlus Store is here with OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro



A new OxygenOS beta update for the OnePlus 8 series brings some new features to the now year-old flagship phones. Android Police reports that Oxygen OS Open Beta 12 is now rolling out to OnePlus 8 users. It brings a new OnePlus Store and fixes several bugs.Once you install the new beta update, you will have the new OnePlus Store on your device. It brings an intuitive and convenient way for you to manage your OnePlus account and get easier access to support. Additionally, it will allow you to discover members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products.The cool thing is that if you don't end up liking the new OnePlus Store app, you can easily uninstall it.Alongside the OnePlus Store, the new Open Beta update brings July security patches to the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro and fixes an issue some users have been experiencing with face unlock failing in QR scanning on WhatsApp.Other minor updates include some changes to Work-life balance, such as the option to add work Wi-Fi to life Wi-Fi, and the fix of failure to modify life and work mode on some devices.The OnePlus 8 series is going to get three OS updates and four years of security updates, thanks to the recent merger of OnePlus and OPPO . This means the OnePlus 8 series will be getting Android 13, and of course, before that, Android 12 when it launches.The update should now be available via Settings > Update. Keep in mind that this is still beta software, with the official public release coming later.