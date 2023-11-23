Don't miss out on the amazing Black Friday deals on AirTag and SmartTag: 4-pack AirTags for just under $80
Ready to keep tabs on your belongings with a nifty tracking device? You're in the right spot! Dive into the great Black Friday deals on the compact smart devices, Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag, designed to ensure you never lose sight of your essentials—be it your car, bicycle, wallet, purse, or, crucially, your luggage during travels.
Black Friday is the perfect time to buy an AirTag or SmartTag. While these smart devices are already budget-friendly, the Black Friday specials on Amazon make them an even more irresistible steal. For example, grab a 4-pack of AirTags for just $79.99—that's less than $20 each. A sweet deal, don't you think?
The AirTag has proven its mettle in various situations, making it a wise addition to your arsenal, especially when snagging a fantastic deal! The AirTag is a small, lightweight device that you can attach to your keys, wallet, or any other item you don't want to lose. It uses Bluetooth technology to connect to your iPhone or iPad, so you can always see where it is.
Samsung recently released its second generation of SmartTag, and it's already making waves. Like the AirTag, the SmartTag is a small, lightweight device you can attach to your belongings. It also uses Bluetooth technology to connect to your Android smartphone or tablet.
In our fast-paced daily lives, keeping track of our belongings is a savvy move. Amidst the chaos, especially when traveling for Thanksgiving or Christmas, the last thing you want is something to vanish—like your luggage. And speaking of holidays, an AirTag or SmartTag is a great gift for anyone who's always losing their things. It's a small and affordable way to give them peace of mind.
Oh, and remember, to make the most of your AirTag or SmartTag, you'll need a trusty smartphone or tablet. Don't forget to explore the best Black Friday phone deals for 2023 and the curated selection of the finest Black Friday tablet deals we've gathered just for you.
Black Friday Deals: Don't Miss Out!
Samsung's second-gen SmartTag has also hit the Black Friday discount wave, offering you the peace of mind that comes with always knowing your bag's whereabouts.
AirTag: A Proven Track Record
Galaxy SmartTag: A Newcomer with Great Potential
