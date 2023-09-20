AirTags 5, Airlines 0: 5 curious stories of AirTags rescuing lost luggage

A PowerPoint presentation in search of lost luggage









It took him some serious internet sleuthing, but three days later, victory was his as the prodigal bag returned home, albeit with a few missing treasures, for which he was refunded.

Two months at an airport with an Airtag showing the exact location

Sarah Waite embarked on a trip to Greece with a suitcase full of belongings and an AirTag to keep them safe – a wise move, as her luggage vanished. DailyMail It took him some serious internet sleuthing, but three days later, victory was his as the prodigal bag returned home, albeit with a few missing treasures, for which he was refunded.Sarah Waite embarked on a trip to Greece with a suitcase full of belongings and an AirTag to keep them safe – a wise move, as her luggage vanished.reports that a week after landing in Athens from Paris, she received a notification from her AirTag confirming her bag had left Paris and was finally in Athens. But when she went to retrieve it, Air France staff claimed they didn't have it, despite the AirTag pinpointing its location at the airport.









For two long months, she knew her suitcase, which contained life-saving medications, was sitting at the Athens airport. Despite her AirTag shouting its location, it took a fight, a video rant, and some heated arguments before she finally got her luggage. It was a little worse for wear, with some items missing, but her life-saving medications were intact. Compensation? $600 for stuff worth over $1,200 and two months of airport drama.

AirTag's wild ride: Dumpster to McDonald's

Valerie Szybala's bag went on a wild adventure after her United Airlines flight to Washington, D.C. As shared by Entrepreneur





Days later, her bag made pit stops at McDonald's, back to the apartment complex, and eventually at a shopping center. In the end, Valerie had to take matters into her own hands, summoning a local news crew for assistance. She received a text message from someone claiming to be from a delivery company, and a quick phone call later, her luggage was back in her hands. But Valerie still suspected some fishy business. Tracking down lost luggage: sometimes a comedy, sometimes a thriller. Days later, her bag made pit stops at McDonald's, back to the apartment complex, and eventually at a shopping center. In the end, Valerie had to take matters into her own hands, summoning a local news crew for assistance. She received a text message from someone claiming to be from a delivery company, and a quick phone call later, her luggage was back in her hands. But Valerie still suspected some fishy business. Tracking down lost luggage: sometimes a comedy, sometimes a thriller. For two long months, she knew her suitcase, which contained life-saving medications, was sitting at the Athens airport. Despite her AirTag shouting its location, it took a fight, a video rant, and some heated arguments before she finally got her luggage. It was a little worse for wear, with some items missing, but her life-saving medications were intact. Compensation? $600 for stuff worth over $1,200 and two months of airport drama.Valerie Szybala's bag went on a wild adventure after her United Airlines flight to Washington, D.C. As shared by, it ended up in a residential apartment complex near a dumpster. When she reached out to United, their response was a classic "calm down" and claims that the bag was at a delivery center.

It took the intervention of the police, who unlocked the storage spot, to unveil a mountain of luggage stacked from floor to ceiling. Finally, the couple's luggage was rescued. It took Air Canada appointing a handler to investigate, sifting through 1,200 bags in the storage facility, and 24 hours to find it.Ever had your suitcase pull a vanishing act at an airport? Jai Rawat sure did on his journey from London to San Francisco (via). Virgin Atlantic promised to reunite him with his bag, but after nine long days, his AirTag was still partying at Heathrow.Frustrated by the airline's inability to rescue his bag despite clear AirTag breadcrumbs, Rawat hatched a plan. After 34 days of waiting, he unveiled a six-page PowerPoint masterpiece titled "Helpful Hints to Find My Suitcase." This digital quest featured bag descriptions, maps, satellite snapshots, Google Streetview images, and even an annotated Heathrow Terminal 4 blueprint, revealing the exact hideout of his bag.