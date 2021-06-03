



The feature got a lot of press and was hyped up to almost be like a hidden button for your iPhone, but one year after its launch, we were wondering: are people actually using it?





Our own Peter K swears by it, yet others have tried and found it to work most but not all of the time, and ultimately left it turned off and never used it.





So in this poll, we reach out to you, our readers with this simple question: are you using Back Tap on your iPhone and what have you set it to do?





And in case you are wondering what we're talking about, here is how to turn on Back Tap:









1. Opening Settings and type "Back Tap"

2. This will take you to the accessibility menu where you can see if it's turned on and what shortcut it is set to.





Do you use Back Tap on your iPhone? Yes, all the time! I have it on, but only use it once in a while No, I find it useless / buggy Yes, all the time! 29.51% I have it on, but only use it once in a while 16.39% No, I find it useless / buggy 54.1%





Let us know your thoughts about this feature in the comments below: was it genuinely useful or overhyped?