Do you use Back Tap on your iPhone?
Our own Peter K swears by it, yet others have tried and found it to work most but not all of the time, and ultimately left it turned off and never used it.
So in this poll, we reach out to you, our readers with this simple question: are you using Back Tap on your iPhone and what have you set it to do?
1. Opening Settings and type "Back Tap"
2. This will take you to the accessibility menu where you can see if it's turned on and what shortcut it is set to.
Let us know your thoughts about this feature in the comments below: was it genuinely useful or overhyped?