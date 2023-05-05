Do we really need an iPhone 14 or a vanilla Galaxy S23? The problem with non-Pro, non-Ultra flagship



Hierarchical Differentiation: Premium, More Premium and the Most Premium



Firstly, creating separate ‘tiers’ of exclusivity eases some of the psychological stress of having to spend $1000 on a smartphone. Creating more options than what is strictly necessary is an effective business strategy. It is not the notorious decoy effect per se, because the price differences (for the most part) are symmetrical, but the sentiment is somewhat similar. I have described the iPhone 14 lineup on many occasions as consisting of Premium, More Premium and the Most Premium devices Apple can offer. But what is the problem with (or in this case, the benefit of) that approach?Firstly, creating separate ‘tiers’ of exclusivity eases some of the psychological stress of having to spend $1000 on a smartphone. Creating more options than what is strictly necessary is an effective business strategy. It is not the notorious decoy effect per se, because the price differences (for the most part) are symmetrical, but the sentiment is somewhat similar.



To put this in smartphone terms, just take a look at the To put this in smartphone terms, just take a look at the Galaxy S23 lineup. Suppose you have $800 to spend on a smartphone. Obviously, the vanilla Galaxy S23 is the best fit for your budget. However, you go to the store and you see the Galaxy S23 Plus , with its fancy bigger screen. The latter costs ‘just’ $200 more. However, $1000 is ‘just’ $200 less than the price tag of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. And we all know which one of the three is the best just by looking at the name.









Naturally, this is an oversimplification. The thought processes of the vast majority of smartphone buyers are a lot more complex and most users do not fall for this trick outright. This is why companies give you the option to pay in many installments. Now, we are not looking at a price difference of $200 or $400 dollars. Instead, the choice is between $34, $42 and $50 a month. The decision just got a lot more difficult, didn’t it?



The problem is that all three of these S-series smartphones are supposed to be flagships. Why have three ‘tiers’ of flagships, when you already have dedicated entry-level and midrange options? Why not make flagships different, instead of superior?



This goes beyond size. For example, some people would prefer a more durable smartphone. Others would be willing to own a heavier device, which comes with a bigger battery. I personally would gladly sacrifice camera quality to be rid of the hideous camera bumps on most iPhones.



Instead of a plus, a pro, a pro max, an ultra and the likes we could have versions focused on specific selling points. Which would also eliminate another problem that the current strategy engenders.



Incremental Updates and Artificial Differentiation



The idea that there can be a single, ‘supreme’ flagship is problematic because it implies all other members of the series are inferior in some way. The truth is that all S23 smartphones are exceptional. However, some models must be kept less expectational in order for other, more expensive ones, to sell better.



What was the point of the vanilla iPhone 14? It offers the same performance as its predecessor, launched at the same identical price and lacks virtually all of the exciting upgrades that the iPhone 14 Pro received.



If companies like Apple and Samsung insist on making some of their ‘flagship’ smartphones less high-end than the golden child in the lineup, I simply see no reason in annual updates to devices like the vanilla iPhone.



If you have no intention of giving a handset the latest features because you are afraid that will jeopardize the sales of the more premium options, that entirely defeats the purpose of refreshing it in the first place.



Conclusion

In short, I sincerely believe product options are meant to suit the user and not the company. A smartphone lineup should be structured in such a way so as to give buyers a meaningful choice which does not come down solely to the price point.



By extension, the price discrepancies between these variations primarily reflect the differences in production costs. After all, a 5.4” smartphone likely costs less to make than a 6.7” one. The pricing is not created in order to incentivise users to upgrade and splurge, which makes it much more customer-friendly… and less profitable.This is why companies have opted for another way of product differentiation, which has the potential to make users spend more on their smartphones - hence, the iPhone Pro, the iPhone Pro Max and even, potentially, the iPhone Ultra.