Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro

Best Buy is running all sorts of promotions these days aimed at customers looking for the perfect phone or smartwatch. Whether you're an Android or Apple fan, you'll certainly find a good deal at Best Buy these days, especially that the retailer had to close the majority of its brick and mortar store due.
Today, we bring you news about a deal that targets Apple fans. Best Buy offers a $50 discount on Powerbeats Pro to anyone purchasing an Apple Watch
. The deal isn't limited to the recent Apple Watch 5, so if you can't afford one, you can definitely go for the much cheaper Apple Watch 3 and still get the $50 discount.
The cheapest Apple Watch 3 that you can get at Best Buy is available for just $200. Add another $200 for the Powerbeats Pro and you're looking at a $400 bill. Typically, the Powerbeats Pro sell for $250, so you can get the earphones for slightly less with this deal.
To get the deal, simply add an Apple Watch to your cart, then head to Best Buy's dedicated page
, select the Powerbeats Pro (whichever color you prefer), and add them to your cart. You should see the $50 discount once you add the earphones.
