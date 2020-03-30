Accessories Apple Deals Wearables Audio

Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 30, 2020, 9:43 AM
Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro
Best Buy is running all sorts of promotions these days aimed at customers looking for the perfect phone or smartwatch. Whether you're an Android or Apple fan, you'll certainly find a good deal at Best Buy these days, especially that the retailer had to close the majority of its brick and mortar store due.

Today, we bring you news about a deal that targets Apple fans. Best Buy offers a $50 discount on Powerbeats Pro to anyone purchasing an Apple Watch. The deal isn't limited to the recent Apple Watch 5, so if you can't afford one, you can definitely go for the much cheaper Apple Watch 3 and still get the $50 discount.

The cheapest Apple Watch 3 that you can get at Best Buy is available for just $200. Add another $200 for the Powerbeats Pro and you're looking at a $400 bill. Typically, the Powerbeats Pro sell for $250, so you can get the earphones for slightly less with this deal.

To get the deal, simply add an Apple Watch to your cart, then head to Best Buy's dedicated page, select the Powerbeats Pro (whichever color you prefer), and add them to your cart. You should see the $50 discount once you add the earphones.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$200
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ are now heavily discounted at multiple US retailers
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ are now heavily discounted at multiple US retailers
-$130
If you buy Amazon's Echo Show 8 right now, you can get a second unit for free
If you buy Amazon's Echo Show 8 right now, you can get a second unit for free
-£292
Deal: save £72 on the Xperia 5 and receive Sony earphones worth £220 at Virgin
Deal: save £72 on the Xperia 5 and receive Sony earphones worth £220 at Virgin
-£200+
Pre-order the Huawei P40 Pro 5G at Virgin and redeem over £200 of gifts
Expires in - 1w 10hPre-order the Huawei P40 Pro 5G at Virgin and redeem over £200 of gifts
The original Samsung Galaxy Watch is an absolute steal on eBay with a 90-day warranty
Expires in - 2d 16hThe original Samsung Galaxy Watch is an absolute steal on eBay with a 90-day warranty
-$150
Two Google Home smart speakers and a Nest Mini now cost just $99
Two Google Home smart speakers and a Nest Mini now cost just $99

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless