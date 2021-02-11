Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is nearly 80% off at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 11, 2021, 9:28 PM
Samsung's Galaxy A52 is just around the corner, but if you don't plan to purchase the upcoming 5G smartphone, perhaps its brother, the A51 will win your heart. The mid-range handset is now on sale at Best Buy, but before you get too excited it's worth mentioning that the deal comes with one important requirement.

While it's true that the Galaxy A51 5G is nearly 80% off at Best Buy, to benefit from the huge discount customers must add a new Verizon line or account. If that isn't an issue for you, then the Galaxy A51 5G will only cost you $10/month for 24 months with Verizon Device Payments.

Those who prefer to upgrade their lines rather than adding a new one will get a smaller $150 discount, which means they'll pay $16.66/month for 24 months. For the sake of comparison, Verizon's Galaxy A51 5G sells for $400 outright.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, a quad-camera setup (48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP), a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, and a massive 4,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G still runs Android 10, but there's a high chance that an Android 11 update will be rolled out very soon.

Related phones

Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G View Full specs
$500 Samsung $425 Amazon $325 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

