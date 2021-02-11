Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is nearly 80% off at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy A52 is just around the corner
, but if you don't plan to purchase the upcoming 5G smartphone, perhaps its brother, the A51 will win your heart. The mid-range handset is now on sale at Best Buy, but before you get too excited it's worth mentioning that the deal comes with one important requirement.
While it's true that the Galaxy A51 5G is nearly 80% off at Best Buy
, to benefit from the huge discount customers must add a new Verizon line or account. If that isn't an issue for you, then the Galaxy A51 5G
will only cost you $10/month for 24 months with Verizon Device Payments.
Those who prefer to upgrade their lines rather than adding a new one will get a smaller $150 discount, which means they'll pay $16.66/month for 24 months. For the sake of comparison, Verizon's Galaxy A51 5G
sells for $400 outright.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, a quad-camera setup (48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP), a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, and a massive 4,500 mAh battery.Samsung Galaxy A51
5G still runs Android 10, but there's a high chance that an Android 11 update will be rolled out very soon.