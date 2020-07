Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is cheaper than ever at B&H

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has always been overshadowed by the Galaxy Note 10 because of the lower specs, but when its price drops to nearly $400 it's worth taking into consideration. The downside is that the massive discount offered by B&H today only applies to the international version of the phone.Granted the smartphone comes unlocked, the international Galaxy Note 10 Lite is not compatible with Sprint and Verizon's network, but it will work flawlessly with AT&T and T-Mobile. On the bright side, you'll be getting a cheaper smartphone with dual-SIM support.For a very limited time, you can order an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite for just $420 ($130 off) . All three colors are on sale right now – Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Red, but they all are expected to arrive in stock in about 7 business days.Unlike the regular Note 10, the Lite version does include microSD card support, as well as a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The battery is larger (4,500 mAh), but the ultra-wide camera is slightly smaller. There are other differences between the phones, such as the amount of storage and processor, all in Note 10's favor.