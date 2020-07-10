Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is cheaper than ever at B&H
For a very limited time, you can order an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite for just $420 ($130 off). All three colors are on sale right now – Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Red, but they all are expected to arrive in stock in about 7 business days.
Unlike the regular Note 10, the Lite version does include microSD card support, as well as a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The battery is larger (4,500 mAh), but the ultra-wide camera is slightly smaller. There are other differences between the phones, such as the amount of storage and processor, all in Note 10's favor.