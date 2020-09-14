Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Lenovo's smart clock with Google Assistant is half off at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 14, 2020, 8:48 AM
Lenovo's voice-activated smart clock offer users hundreds of audio and media alarm options sot hey can choose how to wake up. Few things beat the soothing sounds of Enya after a good night's sleep, but that's my personal preference and I know many would disagree.

A smart clock can surely make peace among audiophiles though, so no matter what tunes you like, you'll find that Lenovo's smart clock can meet even the most demanding tastes when it comes to waking up music.

Not to mention that the device is powered by Google Assistant, which means you'll be able to use voice commands to control it. And with the 4-inch touchscreen display, you'll be able to browse the internet and set customizable clock faces when it's not in use.

Furthermore, Lenovo's smart clock can be added to a speaker group and play media across multiple devices and rooms. More importantly, you can set up Morning and Good Night routines to bring you the local traffic, news, weather, and sports, or play music, dim the light and lock the doors automatically.

All of the above can be yours for just $40. Best Buy is running a promotion on the Lenovo Smart Clock, so customers can save no less than 50% when they buy one. That brings the device's price down to only $40 for a limited time.

