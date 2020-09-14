Lenovo's smart clock with Google Assistant is half off at Best Buy
A smart clock can surely make peace among audiophiles though, so no matter what tunes you like, you'll find that Lenovo's smart clock can meet even the most demanding tastes when it comes to waking up music.
Furthermore, Lenovo's smart clock can be added to a speaker group and play media across multiple devices and rooms. More importantly, you can set up Morning and Good Night routines to bring you the local traffic, news, weather, and sports, or play music, dim the light and lock the doors automatically.
All of the above can be yours for just $40. Best Buy is running a promotion on the Lenovo Smart Clock, so customers can save no less than 50% when they buy one. That brings the device's price down to only $40 for a limited time.