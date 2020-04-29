Google Home is half off at Best Buy and Walmart
If you've never owned a smart speaker, Google Home is a great device to start with. It's very accurate and Google Assistant will make your life more convenient. Make sure that you install the Google Home app on your Android or iOS device so that you can optimize all the settings to get the best that Google Home has to offer.
Apart from answering your questions, Google Home lets you use your voice to control smart devices like lights, thermostats, smart plugs, and other such devices. At the moment, there are more than 1,000 smart devices that will work with Google Home, so chances are that you'll squeeze even more value out of the speaker if you already have smart devices installed inside your home.
For $50, Google Home is certainly a great deal, even if you plan to use it just to ask it to tell you jokes. If you're still not convinced, make sure to check out our in-depth Google Home review for mode details.