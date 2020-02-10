Accessories Deals Audio

The best Bose earbuds are 30% off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 10, 2020, 11:43 PM

The SoundSport Free are some of Bose's best earbuds and they can be paired with either Android or iOS devices. Aimed at active people, Bose SoundSport Free truly wireless sport headphones are sweat and weather resistant with an IPX4 rating which protects from splashing water (no matter the direction).

Just like many other high-quality earbuds, Bose's come with a charging case that offers extra battery life. Typically, you would get 5 hours of playtime with each charge, but you can get an additional 10 hours with the included charging case.

The SoundSport Free earbuds feature integrated dual mics positioned on the right earbud that lets you use them during calls when connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. However, you will only hear call audio in the right earbud.

And since they're earbuds and you might be using them while jogging, there's a small chance that they might drop from your ears. Thankfully, you'll be able to track them with the Bose Connect app using the “Find My buds” feature.

Now, the good news is you can grab a pair for a lot less than usual. Amazon is running a sale on the Limited Edition version of the Bose SoundSport Free, so anyone who orders them will receive a 30% ($60 off) discount. The Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue version is exclusive to Amazon, so you won't find them anywhere else. The other color options aren't on sale though.



