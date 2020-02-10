The best Bose earbuds are 30% off on Amazon
The SoundSport Free earbuds feature integrated dual mics positioned on the right earbud that lets you use them during calls when connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. However, you will only hear call audio in the right earbud.
And since they're earbuds and you might be using them while jogging, there's a small chance that they might drop from your ears. Thankfully, you'll be able to track them with the Bose Connect app using the “Find My buds” feature.
Now, the good news is you can grab a pair for a lot less than usual. Amazon is running a sale on the Limited Edition version of the Bose SoundSport Free, so anyone who orders them will receive a 30% ($60 off) discount. The Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue version is exclusive to Amazon, so you won't find them anywhere else. The other color options aren't on sale though.
