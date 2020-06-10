Save big when you bundle the Apple Watch Series 5 and PowerBeats Pro at Best Buy

It's not unusual for Amazon, Best Buy, or any other major US retailer to offer discounts on Apple products, but it's not often that you can get a cheaper Apple device if you purchase another one. For a limited time, Best Buy offers such a deal to those who plan to purchase an Apple Watch
Series 5.
Now, the best thing about this deal is that you can buy the Apple Watch Series 5
and get a nice discount without having to bundle it with the Powerbeats Pro. However, if you're specifically looking to buy the PowerBeats Pro and want to get them cheaper, then you're required to bundle them with any Apple Watch Series 5 model.
Many Apple Watch Series 5 models are now $100 off at Best Buy, and all customers who buy one will get a $50 discount on the Powerbeats Pro
. Also, the deal comes with free Apple Music for 4 months, an offer that's only available for new subscribers.
And if you plan to pick up an Apple Watch Series 5 from Best Buy, you'll be pleased to know that the retailer offers 20% discounts on a wide range of Apple Watch bands.
