Best Buy offers six months of free Apple Music and Apple News Plus

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 15, 2021, 12:55 PM
Best Buy offers six months of free Apple Music and Apple News Plus
New customers who would like to try out Apple's subscription service can do it for free thanks to the trials offered by the Cupertino-based giant. Typically, you'll get at least one month of free trial regardless of what service you want to try out, but if you need more time to decide, your best bet is one of the deals Apple offers to new subscribers.

More often than not, Apple offers 3 or more months of free service to those who've never been subscribed. This time we have an even better deal for those who want a bit more time to decide whether or not they should pay for one of Apple's subscription services.

As the title says, Best Buy now offers free Apple Music for 6 months to new subscribers. The deal is only available for the US and you can cancel at any time during the 6 months trial if you don't want to get charged.

If you're not into music, you can get free Apple News+ for 6 months if you've never been subscribed to this service. This costs $10 per month and typically you'll be allowed to try out the service for just one month, but with this deal, you get it for free for six months.

Each of these two deals will save you $60 and you won't have to continue your subscription after the free six months if you don't want to. The only drawback is that they're available for new subscribers only.

