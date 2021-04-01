Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple Deals Audio

The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 01, 2021, 11:45 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
The AirPods Pro are definitely among the best-selling earbuds in the United States, even though they're not among the cheapest. These wireless earphones featuring active noise cancellation typically sell for $250, but many retailers, including Apple, often offer small discounts on the AirPods Pro.

The fact that they're often on sale can only boost the AirPods Pro's sales to the point that they always go out of stock when there's a decent promotion. If you're hunting for a good deal on Apple's AirPods Pro, we might have something for you, but only if you hurry.

Amazon offers a 20% discount on the Apple AirPods Pro, and while the US retailer usually keeps these deals live for a few days, these earphones are selling like hotcakes, so it won't be long until they go back to their usual price.

In fact, it looks like Amazon has already sold the initial stock at this price, so the next shipment will arrive on April 28. However, you can still order the Apple AirPods Pro and save $50, although we don't believe the deal will remain live for too long.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Best iPhone SE deals right now
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals right now
Popular stories
Verizon is essentially taking a page from T-Mobile's old playbook with hot new 5G promo
Popular stories
Samsung's feature-packed Galaxy Watch Active 2 has never been this cheap
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, BestBuy, or unlocked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless