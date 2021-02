Here is how you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

It's not the first time Amazon offers 3-month Music Unlimited trials , but if you missed all the other opportunities, here is another one that has a few requirements. But first, you'll want to know that Amazon Music Unlimited provides subscribers access to more than 70 million songs and costs $9.99 per month plus any taxes.Usually, Amazon offers 30-day trials with the option to cancel anytime, but from time to time, it runs promotions like this in an attempt to increase its customer base. Now, if you want to try out Amazon Music Unlimited for 3 months without having to pay anything, here are the requirements.The first one is to be a new subscriber, which means you shouldn't have benefited from another trial in the past. Obviously, if you're a returning subscriber, you don't qualify for the deal. The second requirement is to purchase an eligible item shipped and sold by Amazon and either sign up for an eligible Amazon subscription (Prime, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video Channel) or register an eligible device in the Alexa app If you meet these criteria, you will receive an email from Amazon with instructions on how to redeem your three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited . The offer is only available in the United States and you have 30 days to redeem it.