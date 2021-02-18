Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Android Deals Amazon Music

Here is how you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 18, 2021, 7:14 PM
Here is how you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free
It's not the first time Amazon offers 3-month Music Unlimited trials, but if you missed all the other opportunities, here is another one that has a few requirements. But first, you'll want to know that Amazon Music Unlimited provides subscribers access to more than 70 million songs and costs $9.99 per month plus any taxes.

Usually, Amazon offers 30-day trials with the option to cancel anytime, but from time to time, it runs promotions like this in an attempt to increase its customer base. Now, if you want to try out Amazon Music Unlimited for 3 months without having to pay anything, here are the requirements.

The first one is to be a new subscriber, which means you shouldn't have benefited from another trial in the past. Obviously, if you're a returning subscriber, you don't qualify for the deal. The second requirement is to purchase an eligible item shipped and sold by Amazon and either sign up for an eligible Amazon subscription (Prime, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video Channel) or register an eligible device in the Alexa app.

If you meet these criteria, you will receive an email from Amazon with instructions on how to redeem your three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. The offer is only available in the United States and you have 30 days to redeem it.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Here is how you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free
Popular stories
Verizon Prepaid customers get a free month with new activation
Popular stories
Expires in - 3d 3hVerizon's LG Velvet 5G UW is cheaper than free for a limited time
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest LG Stylo 6 deal is literally as good as it gets
Popular stories
Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is ridiculously cheap
Popular stories
Expires in - 3h 42minMake your home smarter with this Best Buy deal

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores
Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless