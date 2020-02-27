iOS Android Games

Dead by Daylight coming to Android and iOS this spring

Cosmin Vasile
Feb 27, 2020
Feb 27, 2020, 1:31 PM
Dead by Daylight coming to Android and iOS this spring
Critically-acclaimed asymmetric survival horror Dead by Daylight is finally coming to Android and iOS devices this spring. Developer Behaviour Interactive announced back in June the mobile version of the game will be launched by the end of 2019, but the studio missed the deadline.

Today, an official announcement went live mentioning another release window for Dead by Daylight – Spring 2020. This time the folks at Behaviour Interactive seem to be serious about the mobile game, as Dead by Daylight is now listed on the App Store and Google Play Store.



In fact, developers announced Android users in the Americas and EMEA can pre-register for the game on Google Play Store, while iOS users can do the same on the website. Players can unlock various rewards if enough people pre-register for the game:

  • Tier 1 (500K): Weekend T-Shirt; Surf Tone; Hooded Training Top; Two-tone Coat; The Scarecrow; 2000 Iridescent Shards.
  • Tier 2 (750K): Watermelon Pants; Sports Leggings; Red Flash Boots; Marked Spike Maul; 3000 Iridescent Shards.
  • Tier 3 (1M): Preppy Flat cap; Jogging Headband; Colorful Headscarf; Bill Overbeck; 5000 Iridescent Shards.

In case you don't know, Dead by Daylight is a 4v1 multiplayer horror game where one killer hunts four friends trying to escape. At the moment, the game has more than 15 million players on PC and consoles, which can be considered a huge success. The mobile version of the game will be optimized and fine-tuned to offer the same gameplay and modes that are available on the other platforms.

Options

