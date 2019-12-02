Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Cyber Monday deal brings Samsung Galaxy Watch Active down to a measly $102 with 90-day warranty

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 02, 2019, 9:01 AM
If you missed your chance to grab the incredibly popular mid-range Moto G7 smartphone for a little over 100 bucks in "grade A" refurbished condition, you might find some comfort in a very similar deal from the exact same eBay vendor on the Galaxy Watch Active.

Commercially released in early 2019, this fitness-centric smartwatch can also be considered a mid-ranger of sorts, compared to both the older Galaxy Watch and newer Galaxy Watch Active 2. Despite that, the best deals offered by Samsung and major retailers on brand-new units this Black Friday "season" have only lowered the $200 list price to $150.

But VIPOutlet allows you to save almost 50 bucks on top of that today only as long as you don't have a problem purchasing a refurb restored to meet "manufacturer quality standards." Said standards include full functionality, of course, as well as no visible "cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, scratches, or signs of age." In other words, you shouldn't be able to tell the difference between these refurbished devices and brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units very easily.

You also get a 90-day warranty from a veteran eBay seller with a 97 percent positive feedback average score, which is pretty much the best you can hope for when buying refurbished gadgets. Technically listed at $120, the black 40mm Galaxy Watch Active will see its price automatically lowered by another 15 percent in your cart if you place your order by the end of the day.

That means you'll have to pay a measly 102 bucks to score this robust and feature-packed smartwatch this Cyber Monday with both Android and iOS handset support. It's not so easy to choose between the Galaxy Watch Active and Fitbit Versa 2 anymore, eh?

