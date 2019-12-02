Cyber Monday deal brings Samsung Galaxy Watch Active down to a measly $102 with 90-day warranty
Check out the deal here
But VIPOutlet allows you to save almost 50 bucks on top of that today only as long as you don't have a problem purchasing a refurb restored to meet "manufacturer quality standards." Said standards include full functionality, of course, as well as no visible "cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, scratches, or signs of age." In other words, you shouldn't be able to tell the difference between these refurbished devices and brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units very easily.
You also get a 90-day warranty from a veteran eBay seller with a 97 percent positive feedback average score, which is pretty much the best you can hope for when buying refurbished gadgets. Technically listed at $120, the black 40mm Galaxy Watch Active will see its price automatically lowered by another 15 percent in your cart if you place your order by the end of the day.
That means you'll have to pay a measly 102 bucks to score this robust and feature-packed smartwatch this Cyber Monday with both Android and iOS handset support. It's not so easy to choose between the Galaxy Watch Active and Fitbit Versa 2 anymore, eh?
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):