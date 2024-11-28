Clean office space, supreme charging power: the Baseus Nomos is here!
Accessory expert Baseus specializes in making chargers that are a bit different from the flock. Efficiency, portability, and innovative design are always at the core of a new Baseus product launch. And the same can be said for the new line of Nomos chargers!
The flagship Nomos 5-in-1 is a compact charging station that can deliver a total of 140 W power. Good for laptops, tablets, phones, and smartwatches.
Its top has a pop-out 15W Qi2 charger for your modern Android phone or MagSafe-equipped iPhone. On the front, there’s a retractable USB C charging cable, which only comes out when needed and keeps your space clutter-free. And, if you need to go all-out and charge multiple devices — there are two USB C and one USB A ports on the front for a total of up to 5 devices charged at a time.
The Nomos incorporates intelligent power allocation, meaning it will deliver current and voltage matching the connected device and its own power level at the time. The finishing touch on the package is a digital display on top of the Nomos, which gives you real-time details about charging status from the ports.
The Nomos Slim keeps things looking clean by having an incredibly low profile — this 8-in-1 charging station is only 0.67 in (1.7 cm) thick!
As you may have noticed from the photo, it still includes a full power strip with 3 AC outlets. The top has a 15W Qi2 charger, and around the sides, you will find three USB C and one USB A ports. The power cable on the back is detachable, so you can still transport the power station easily.
The Nomos 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station is the perfect solution for your working space — the outlets can deliver power to external monitors, the USB ports deliver enough power to feed a laptop, and the Qi2 charger will hold your phone in place while topping it up.
This is a Qi2 certified power bank, meaning it will magnetically latch onto iPhones with MagSafe (iPhone 12 and above), or new Android phones with Qi2. This ensures maximum efficiency while charging, as the coils stay aligned. It also makes it easier to carry your phone with the power bank latched onto it.
Third on the list, the Nomos 3-in-1 Power Bank has an integrated kickstand. Thanks to its ability to hold your phone magnetically, you can now prop it up and take that video call or keep watching YouTube while the phone is getting its charge from the bank.
Carrying cables around for your charging needs can get annoying. They get tangled up in storage, you always need to unfurl and then coil them back up, and once you deploy them on your desk, they can easily end up looking like an unorganized mess.
The Nomos Retractable Cable travels in a small puck. When you need it, you can pull on either side and fix it at any length you need (up to 4.9ft / 1.5m). The high-quality cable can still deliver power up to 100W, so it works for all your devices — from smartphones and tablets to more powerful laptops.
