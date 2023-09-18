Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Pre-order all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Choose logic over emotion and save $449: buy like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max instead of latest model

Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Choose logic over emotion and save $449: buy like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max instead of latest model
I get it. There's something about new phones that makes you want to get them. But doing so might make your wallet cry tears of agony. That's especially true if you are not rolling in money and the last thing you should be doing is spending money on a phone that's as expensive as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which starts at an eye-watering $1,199. The smarter thing to do is sniff around for deals, which is what we have been doing for you. And we have found a really good one. 

Woot is selling like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max models for $749.99. It may have some moderate signs of wear and tear which you might not even notice and its battery is in a healthy condition. Most importantly, it's in full working condition and comes with a 90-day warranty, so you'll have plenty of time to use it and decide whether or not you want to keep it permanently. 

128GB Like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Apple A15 Bionic | 12MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 12MP 3x telephoto cameras | 22 hours of battery life
$349 off (32%)
$749 99
$1099
Buy at Woot

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is two years old at this point but considering that smartphones peaked years ago, it's still relatively modern with plenty of software updates left. It runs the same iOS 17 operating system as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and is also 5G-ready. 

Both phones have 6.7-inch 120Hz screens and a triple camera system. Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max does have a higher resolution main camera and better zooming capabilities, but unless you actually use telephoto cameras or are a pro photographer who obsesses over the tiniest of details, the iPhone 13 Pro Max's camera system is more than good enough for you and will easily outdo many newer phones.

The phones have similar battery capacities and both will last you a little more than a day. The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with the Apple A15 Bionic which will easily keep up with your multitasking. 

Woot has limited stock of the like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max so if get it right away if you want the same core experience as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and can live without the new titanium frame and USB-C port as long as you get to save $449.

Amazon also has refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max models on sale.

Like-new 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Apple A15 Bionic | 12MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 12MP 3x telephoto cameras | 22 hours of battery life
$339 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
Unpopular opinion: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro colors are amazingly well designed
Unpopular opinion: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro colors are amazingly well designed
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 variant at an irresistible price
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 variant at an irresistible price
Amazon throws an irresistible deal on the premium Garmin Forerunner 945
Amazon throws an irresistible deal on the premium Garmin Forerunner 945
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Samsung is offering biggest Galaxy S23 Plus discount to date with zero strings attached
Samsung is offering biggest Galaxy S23 Plus discount to date with zero strings attached
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless