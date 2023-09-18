Choose logic over emotion and save $449: buy like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max instead of latest model
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
I get it. There's something about new phones that makes you want to get them. But doing so might make your wallet cry tears of agony. That's especially true if you are not rolling in money and the last thing you should be doing is spending money on a phone that's as expensive as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which starts at an eye-watering $1,199. The smarter thing to do is sniff around for deals, which is what we have been doing for you. And we have found a really good one.
Woot is selling like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max models for $749.99. It may have some moderate signs of wear and tear which you might not even notice and its battery is in a healthy condition. Most importantly, it's in full working condition and comes with a 90-day warranty, so you'll have plenty of time to use it and decide whether or not you want to keep it permanently.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is two years old at this point but considering that smartphones peaked years ago, it's still relatively modern with plenty of software updates left. It runs the same iOS 17 operating system as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and is also 5G-ready.
Both phones have 6.7-inch 120Hz screens and a triple camera system. Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max does have a higher resolution main camera and better zooming capabilities, but unless you actually use telephoto cameras or are a pro photographer who obsesses over the tiniest of details, the iPhone 13 Pro Max's camera system is more than good enough for you and will easily outdo many newer phones.
The phones have similar battery capacities and both will last you a little more than a day. The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with the Apple A15 Bionic which will easily keep up with your multitasking.
Woot has limited stock of the like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max so if get it right away if you want the same core experience as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and can live without the new titanium frame and USB-C port as long as you get to save $449.
Amazon also has refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max models on sale.
