iPhone 15 Pro models not receiving solid-state buttons after all

Apple’s first major event of the year is right around the corner. Despite the fact that WWDC 2023 will serve as the venue for the unveiling of the Apple AR/VR Headset, regardless of how exciting the latter will be, the conference will probably pale in comparison to the September iPhone announcement.

The iPhone 15 lineup is what most Apple fans are really excited about and, as always, the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the devices that will draw the most attention. However, one of the major features most insiders expected to debut on the Pro models this year will not be arriving after all.

According to an article by MacRumors, Cirrus Logic, the company that supplies haptic drivers for the Taptic Engine in iPhones, has disclosed in a shareholder meeting that “a new product… scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned”.

In all likelihood, this information concerns a component in the solid-state buttons which Apple was looking forward to implementing on the high-end iPhones in 2023. This tip corroborates a previous leak by Ming-Chi Kuo. For reference, the prominent Apple analyst claimed that the Cupertino company is pushing the transition to solid-state buttons back.

For reference, this means the new feature could be one of the major selling points of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max (or, alternatively, an iPhone Ultra) in 2024. Nevertheless, there are a plethora of other upgrades users can look forward to this September, including a new design.

Most rumors indicate that the upcoming Pro models will have titanium frames with rounded edges, reminiscent of the ones found on Apple’s 14” and 16” MacBooks. Additionally, we expect slimmer bezels and the adoption of a USB-C connector. All of this should make the upcoming refresh worthwhile.

