Cash-strapped mobile gamers should hurry up and claim this incredible Razer Phone deal
Even though this is a two-year-old device sporting two-year-old specifications, as well as an outdated design that wasn't considered very inspired in 2017 either, said specs include a Snapdragon 835 processor and a whopping 8 gigs of RAM, as well as a large 4,000mAh battery capable of keeping up with the stringent demands of hardcore Android gamers.
Speaking of Android, it's worth highlighting that the first-gen Razer Phone received its official Pie-flavored goodie pack a few months back, unlike, say, the newer and faster Asus ROG Phone. All things considered, the Razer Phone certainly delivers more bang than most mid-range handsets available for 200 bucks nowadays, including excellent stereo speakers, a respectable dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, an all-metal design that will grow on you after a while, and perhaps most importantly, a beautiful 5.7-inch screen with a blazing fast 120Hz refresh rate.
In case you're wondering, Microsoft is selling the OG Razer Phone brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged in its original packaging at this crazy low price with unlocked single SIM support for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. You need to hurry, though, as there's obviously only a "limited quantity" available at the time of this writing, which means the deal could expire literally at any moment with no advance notice.
