Cash-strapped-mobile-gamers-should-hurry-up-and-claim-this-incredible-Razer-Phone-deal

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 02, 2019, 7:38 AM
Some of you may not know this, but in addition to laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and VR headsets, Microsoft also sells mobile phones through its official e-store. Because the Redmond-based tech giant hasn't manufactured a handset in the last few years, that little-known section on its website is populated with third-party products from companies as diverse as Samsung, Asus, and Razer.

What even fewer people might be aware is that Microsoft also has an official eBay Outlet Store, where the Galaxy Note 10+ is currently available at an insane discount in an unlocked variant with absolutely no strings attached. Of course, Samsung's newest S Pen-wielding flagship is not exactly affordable right now either, but if you hurry, you can get the gaming-friendly Razer Phone at a measly $199.99.

Even though this is a two-year-old device sporting two-year-old specifications, as well as an outdated design that wasn't considered very inspired in 2017 either, said specs include a Snapdragon 835 processor and a whopping 8 gigs of RAM, as well as a large 4,000mAh battery capable of keeping up with the stringent demands of hardcore Android gamers.

Speaking of Android, it's worth highlighting that the first-gen Razer Phone received its official Pie-flavored goodie pack a few months back, unlike, say, the newer and faster Asus ROG Phone. All things considered, the Razer Phone certainly delivers more bang than most mid-range handsets available for 200 bucks nowadays, including excellent stereo speakers, a respectable dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, an all-metal design that will grow on you after a while, and perhaps most importantly, a beautiful 5.7-inch screen with a blazing fast 120Hz refresh rate.

In case you're wondering, Microsoft is selling the OG Razer Phone brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged in its original packaging at this crazy low price with unlocked single SIM support for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. You need to hurry, though, as there's obviously only a "limited quantity" available at the time of this writing, which means the deal could expire literally at any moment with no advance notice. 

