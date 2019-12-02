Cash-strapped-mobile-gamers-should-hurry-up-and-claim-this-incredible-Razer-Phone-deal













Even though this is a two-year-old device sporting two-year-old specifications, as well as an outdated design that wasn't considered very inspired in 2017 either, said specs include a Snapdragon 835 processor and a whopping 8 gigs of RAM, as well as a large 4,000mAh battery capable of keeping up with the stringent demands of hardcore Android gamers.









In case you're wondering, Microsoft is selling the OG Razer Phone brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged in its original packaging at this crazy low price with unlocked single SIM support for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. You need to hurry, though, as there's obviously only a "limited quantity" available at the time of this writing, which means the deal could expire literally at any moment with no advance notice.

Some of you may not know this, but in addition to laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and VR headsets, Microsoft also sells mobile phones through its official e-store. Because the Redmond-based tech giant hasn't manufactured a handset in the last few years, that little-known section on its website is populated with third-party products from companies as diverse as Samsung, Asus, and Razer.