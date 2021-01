TCL's new Tab 10S and TCL NXTPAPER tablets focus on education, productivity

TCL is usually a constant name when it comes to new product announcements at CES and this year is no exception. The Chinese company revealed a handful of new smartphones, including some really cheap 5G phones, as well as new tablets, the Tab 10S and NXTPAPER.Both TCL tablets are on the mid-end tier side and focus on similar aspects when it comes to features. The most expensive of the two, the TCL NXTPAPER is powered by an octa-core processor and packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Although it comes with a smaller 8-inch full HD display, it offers a paper-like visual experience with no flicker or harmful blue light, which makes it suitable for students and professionals.To help with that, TCL added a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera for remote classroom learning and video teleconferences. Obviously, this can be done on just about any tablet with a front-facing camera.Anyway, the TCL NXTPAPER comes with a Kids learning option, which offers a child-friendly user interface and parental controls. It also features Google Assistant support, as well as both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity.The TCL NXTPAPER will be available for purchase in Europe, Middle East/Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific for €349 starting in April.The second TCL tablet introduced today, the Tab 10S is a larger one. It sports a 10.1-inch display, an octa-core processor, and a much bigger 8,000 mAh battery. The Tab 10S comes with POGO pin connectors to support additional third-party accessories like TCL's T-Pen stylus, which must be purchased separately. Also, the tablet features 4G LTE support, not just Wi-Fi.Starting March, the TCL Tab 10S will be available for purchase in Europe, North America, Middle East/Africa, China, Asia Pacific, and Latin America for just €199.