TCL's new Tab 10S and TCL NXTPAPER tablets focus on education, productivity
Both TCL tablets are on the mid-end tier side and focus on similar aspects when it comes to features. The most expensive of the two, the TCL NXTPAPER is powered by an octa-core processor and packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Although it comes with a smaller 8-inch full HD display, it offers a paper-like visual experience with no flicker or harmful blue light, which makes it suitable for students and professionals.
The second TCL tablet introduced today, the Tab 10S is a larger one. It sports a 10.1-inch display, an octa-core processor, and a much bigger 8,000 mAh battery. The Tab 10S comes with POGO pin connectors to support additional third-party accessories like TCL's T-Pen stylus, which must be purchased separately. Also, the tablet features 4G LTE support, not just Wi-Fi.
Starting March, the TCL Tab 10S will be available for purchase in Europe, North America, Middle East/Africa, China, Asia Pacific, and Latin America for just €199.