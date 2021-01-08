Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Apple How-to Wearables

Black AirPods: do they exist and how to buy AirPods or AirPods Pro in black

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jan 08, 2021, 4:44 AM
Black AirPods: do they exist and how to buy AirPods or AirPods Pro in black
The Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are among the best earphones to get for your iPhone. However, they do have their limitations, and one is that they only come in white. It’s true that white goes well with all colors, but what if you want to have them in black, to match your iPhone case or your general preference and style? Are there black AirPods?

If that’s what you’ve been wondering, you’re in the right place. This article will tell you all about black AirPods and how to get them.

Do black AirPods exist?


Apple does not make black AirPods: they come only in white. So if you want a pair of black AirPods, they have to be painted by a third-party company, such as ColorWare, or in a case or skin.

Be really careful, however, when purchasing AirPods online: there are many fake AirPods out there. Recently, our colleague Press tested one fake AirPods pair to show you the differences from the real ones. Be sure to check his article out!

How to get a pair of black AirPods?


Paint

Although Apple does not sell AirPods or AirPods Pro in black, ColorWare is a company that offers them in a plethora of customizable options. What’s even more awesome is that ColorWare gives three black color options: matte black, jet black (glossy finish), and a metallic shade of black. If you decide that you want AirPods in another color, there are options as well.

The trick here is that you have to purchase the AirPods from ColorWare: if you already have your pair of Apple's earbuds, you can’t have them colored by ColorWare.


The customized AirPods with wireless charging case from ColorWare start at $339, while the AirPods Pro’s price starts at $389. This generally means that you pay an extra $140, which is quite the premium price. The good thing is that you can pick whatever color you want, you can have the earbuds themselves a different color than the case, or even the left earbud different from the right one.

Skin

Let’s say you already have the AirPods or the AirPods Pro, or you just don’t want to spend an extra $140 for the black paint job. In this case, skins are always a good idea. Skinit is a company that sells skins for different tech products, and they have a simple black skin for the AirPods and for the AirPods Pro.

A skin is not technically a case, so it doesn’t offer a whole lot of protection for your AirPods, however, it is an elegant option, without the added bulkiness of a case. Skinit has AirPods and AirPods Pro skins in black, and again, custom options that allow you to freely customize the look of your earbuds.

Black cases for AirPods


If you want your AirPods to look black but you still want to assure they are well protected from accidental drops, you can get a black AirPods case, instead of only painting them black or adding a skin.

If you prefer to just slap on a black case and be done with the job, that's also a great option. Here are some of the best black AirPods cases here: the simple and sleek options come from renowned case manufacturers like Spigen, Insignia, and Nomad. You can also check our detailed article with the best AirPods and AirPods Pro cases for more case suggestions.

Black AirPods alternatives: true wireless earbuds in black from Samsung, Jabra, JBL



There are also some great AirPods alternatives from other vendors such as Samsung, JBL, Jabra, that come with a black color option straight from the manufacturer, while still offering great sound quality and true wireless connectivity. Here are some AirPods and AirPods Pro alternatives:

