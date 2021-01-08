Black AirPods: do they exist and how to buy AirPods or AirPods Pro in black
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do black AirPods exist?
Apple does not make black AirPods: they come only in white. So if you want a pair of black AirPods, they have to be painted by a third-party company, such as ColorWare, or in a case or skin.
Be really careful, however, when purchasing AirPods online: there are many fake AirPods out there. Recently, our colleague Press tested one fake AirPods pair to show you the differences from the real ones. Be sure to check his article out!
How to get a pair of black AirPods?
Paint
Although Apple does not sell AirPods or AirPods Pro in black, ColorWare is a company that offers them in a plethora of customizable options. What’s even more awesome is that ColorWare gives three black color options: matte black, jet black (glossy finish), and a metallic shade of black. If you decide that you want AirPods in another color, there are options as well.
The trick here is that you have to purchase the AirPods from ColorWare: if you already have your pair of Apple's earbuds, you can’t have them colored by ColorWare.
The customized AirPods with wireless charging case from ColorWare start at $339, while the AirPods Pro’s price starts at $389. This generally means that you pay an extra $140, which is quite the premium price. The good thing is that you can pick whatever color you want, you can have the earbuds themselves a different color than the case, or even the left earbud different from the right one.
Visit ColorWare website
SkinLet’s say you already have the AirPods or the AirPods Pro, or you just don’t want to spend an extra $140 for the black paint job. In this case, skins are always a good idea. Skinit is a company that sells skins for different tech products, and they have a simple black skin for the AirPods and for the AirPods Pro.
Visit Skinit website
Black cases for AirPods
If you prefer to just slap on a black case and be done with the job, that's also a great option. Here are some of the best black AirPods cases here: the simple and sleek options come from renowned case manufacturers like Spigen, Insignia, and Nomad. You can also check our detailed article with the best AirPods and AirPods Pro cases for more case suggestions.
Black AirPods alternatives: true wireless earbuds in black from Samsung, Jabra, JBL
There are also some great AirPods alternatives from other vendors such as Samsung, JBL, Jabra, that come with a black color option straight from the manufacturer, while still offering great sound quality and true wireless connectivity. Here are some AirPods and AirPods Pro alternatives:
