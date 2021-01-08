Black AirPods: do they exist and how to buy AirPods or AirPods Pro in black

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Do black AirPods exist?





How to get a pair of black AirPods?

Paint

Although Apple does not sell AirPods or AirPods Pro in black, ColorWare is a company that offers them in a plethora of customizable options. What’s even more awesome is that ColorWare gives three black color options: matte black, jet black (glossy finish), and a metallic shade of black. If you decide that you want AirPods in another color, there are options as well.





The trick here is that you have to purchase the AirPods from ColorWare: if you already have your pair of Apple's earbuds , you can’t have them colored by ColorWare.



The customized AirPods with wireless charging case from ColorWare start at $339, while the AirPods Pro’s price starts at $389. This generally means that you pay an extra $140, which is quite the premium price. The good thing is that you can pick whatever color you want, you can have the earbuds themselves a different color than the case, or even the left earbud different from the right one.





Skin









Black cases for AirPods





If you prefer to just slap on a black case and be done with the job, that's also a great option. Here are some of the best black AirPods cases here: the simple and sleek options come from renowned case manufacturers like Spigen, Insignia, and Nomad. You can also check our detailed article with the best AirPods and AirPods Pro cases for more case suggestions.

Black AirPods alternatives: true wireless earbuds in black from Samsung, Jabra, JBL







There are also some great AirPods alternatives from other vendors such as Samsung, JBL, Jabra, that come with a black color option straight from the manufacturer, while still offering great sound quality and true wireless connectivity. Here are some AirPods and AirPods Pro alternatives:





